Habeck actually wanted to talk about economic issues in Turkey. But the visit is overshadowed by Erdoğan’s statements about Hamas – and the minister leaves with a “worse feeling”.

Robert Habeck speaks with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday in Ankara Image: dpa

UThe Federal Economics Minister’s visit to Turkey was originally supposed to focus primarily on wind turbines, green hydrogen and trade barriers. But as Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck (Greens) could not leave unanswered the fact that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had called Hamas “freedom fighters” on the very evening of his arrival. The word was enough to send the Istanbul Stock Exchange into such panic that trading had to be suspended. Habeck came to a country where there is concern that the short phase of pragmatism in Turkish politics is already over.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

Habeck’s meeting with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Thursday was correspondingly icy. The Green politician later spoke with little evasion about “fundamentally different perspectives,” which is why the conversation lasted significantly longer than planned. His assessment after two days in Ankara was sobering on Friday. He left with a “worse feeling” because even Western-oriented interlocutors “didn’t understand Germany’s point of view at all,” said Habeck before his departure from the airport in Ankara.