Vhe front door of SFC Energy not far from New Delhi is a man-high metal cabinet with a red cartridge in it. “Green Hydrogen” is written on it, green hydrogen. This is still a vision of the future, SFC generators are still fed with methanol. But instead of the 9,000 liters of diesel that a classic diesel generator needs per year, a requirement of just 350 liters of methanol is also quite climate-friendly, the employees reported on Thursday to Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) during his visit.

The Indian military uses the German generators to generate electricity for its surveillance technology in the border region with the Himalayas. SFC almost lost the order last August, says CEO Peter Podesser. The application for the export release of the pilot plant was stuck at the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA). Podesser told Habeck about it during his trip to Canada. Release came shortly after. “Without you, we wouldn’t be here today,” says Podesser. “That should actually be a normal thing,” says Habeck before cutting the green ribbon for the symbolic opening of the production.

The parliamentary summer break is in Berlin and the Economics Minister is using the time to travel to a country in which his predecessors in office have shown only moderate interest in recent years. The last time Philipp Rösler (FDP) was there was in 2012. When his successors Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) and Peter Altmaier (CDU) flew east, they were more drawn to China, Germany’s most important trading partner.

China has not yet surrendered

Habeck sets other priorities. He’s been to Brazil, South Africa, Singapore – not China yet. “It just happened that way,” he says. India holds the presidency of the G-20 group this year, which is why Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is currently on site. The chancellor is expected at the G-20 summit in September. At the end of February he stopped by for a first visit.







India has a key position in the traffic light coalition’s strategy. Just over a week ago, the cabinet passed its China strategy. Their declared goal: The economic dependency on China should decrease, the companies should position themselves more broadly. At first glance, India seems like the ideal partner. The country now has more inhabitants than China, around 1.4 billion. The population is young, 28 years on average, ten years younger than the Chinese. More importantly, India is a democracy. This fits in with the traffic light coalition’s claim to pursue a value-based foreign policy.

“We have learned a painful lesson: that economic relations are never neutral,” Habeck said at a German-Indian economic conference in New Delhi. “Economic issues are always also power issues.” The painful lesson, by which he means dependence on Russian energy and the abrupt detachment from it in the past year.

Neverending story of free trade

For many years, trade relations with India were characterized by the fact that exports from Germany were significantly higher than imports from India. The trade balance is now almost balanced. Habeck wants to prepare the political ground for a deepening of the cooperation. “It could be the free trade agreement,” he says. The journey also serves to learn from the other side “where we stand”.







The talks on the free trade agreement between the EU and India are a never-ending story. The first round of negotiations ran between 2007 and 2013 without a result. There has been a new attempt for a year. The agreement should be in place by the end of the year, which would be before the elections in India and the European Parliament. Habeck says a few months is not important. “In this legislature” is the goal. If you talk to business representatives, you can hear skepticism as to whether the complex project will succeed this time.

Praise for energy expansion, criticism of dealings with Russia

Already in the negotiations with the Latin American Mercosur states and Australia, the EU Commission recently found itself confronted with partners who acted very self-confidently. In India it is no different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows about the efforts of Western countries to become more independent from China. Everywhere you can hear from the German delegation that you shouldn’t come across as arrogant. Just don’t give the role of the climate nerd from Europe.

This explains why Habeck praises the expansion of renewable energies in India at the official meetings and the many well-trained specialists. He generously ignores the new coal-fired power plants that India is planning. What should he say, Germany’s credibility in terms of CO 2 – Savings have cracked after the shutdown of the nuclear power plants and the start-up of the coal-fired power plants.

What he criticizes is India’s indifference to the Russian war in Ukraine. And that India is benefiting from Western sanctions by bulk buying cheap Russian oil. “The clarity, even with the sanctions regime, is still missing.”

“India is broken”: The book by the Princeton economist and India expert Ashoka Mody paints a less flattering picture of the country. Mody warns of the “angry young men” who are entering the labor market but cannot find any jobs. Recently, more than 12 million applicants in Bihar state applied for 35,000 vacancies on the railway

That’s another reason why India shouldn’t blame the Germans for being so aggressive in persuading skilled workers to move to Germany. The oppression of Muslims in the country under Modi’s Hindu nationalist government is only a side issue during Habeck’s visit. The Institute V-Dem meanwhile already describes India as an “elective autocracy”. That sounds like an only marginally better partner than China.