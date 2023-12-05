Home page politics

To solve the budget crisis, the debt brake is also being debated. A committee of advisors led by Robert Habeck is now proposing key changes.

Berlin – The debt brake anchored in the Basic Law is a blessing and a curse at the same time. On the one hand, it obliges us to maintain budget discipline, but on the other hand, it can prevent urgently needed investments. The traffic light coalition, which is looking for solutions to the budget crisis, is also in this dilemma. Now the Federal Ministry of Economics, led by Robert Habeck, is coming up with a reform proposal.

Robert Habeck’s advisory committee proposes reform of the debt brake

The Scientific Advisory Board, which advises Habeck, has issued a report for far-reaching adjustments to the debt brake pronounced. In the analysis that Handelsblatt experts write that the current version of the debt brake creates “false incentives”. The advisory board criticizes the federal government’s common practice of creating financial leeway through special funds as “unsustainable” and advocates that it be stopped by the Federal Constitutional Court.

In their report, the economists call for one Realignment of financial policy and present two central proposals for changing the debt brake, which FDP leader and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner absolutely does not want to shake. Both concern investments that, according to the committee, should no longer be subject to the debt rule.

Net investments should not be subject to the debt brake

For example, the advisory board brings one “Golden Rule Plus” in the game. According to the online magazine, the “golden rule” in fiscal policy says: macronomist“that debt can be built up to the extent that future generations will receive assets or growth opportunities through investments.” One possible implementation is to finance investments through loans, while other expenses are covered by the budget.

Habeck’s advisors, who do not call for the abolition of the debt brake like other economists, are now suggesting that these expenses be considered separately. For investments that are made for the first time and thus expand the economic substance (net investments), debts of any amount should be allowed to be taken on, while the debt brake should continue to apply to consumer spending – including social spending and transfers. This would eliminate “distortions” to the detriment of younger generations that arise when social transfers are preferred to profitable investments.

Reform proposal: The state should pay funding companies a fixed amount for investments

In its report, the advisory board expressly states that existing expenditure, such as renovations to the transport infrastructure, will be financed from the core budget. The separation between consumer spending and investments should be controlled by an independent committee of experts or the Federal Audit Office.

The committee mentions the second key point for reforming the debt brake Investment promotion companies. The idea: The state pays companies a fixed amount every year, which they distribute solely for investments, for example to municipalities. This should be enshrined in law for several years. Here too, an external organization should keep an eye on it.

Habeck consultants call structures at Deutsche Bahn a “chilling example”

Investment promotion companies must be distinguished from investment companies such as those found in the traffic light government’s coalition agreement. At this point, the advisory board names Deutsche Bahn, which is 100 percent owned by the federal government. It operates outside the debt brake and is allowed to incur debts of its own. For the Scientific Advisory Board at the Federal Ministry of Economics, the railway is a “chilling example” of “non-transparent financial policy”. Ultimately, the state has to pay for the railway’s debts.

In addition, the Advisory Board calls for greater consideration to be given to investment spending in the ongoing reform process of the EU debt rules. The federal government will also have to plan finances for a longer period in the future. Instead of the current three-year period, planning will in future be carried out for the following two legislative periods. (mt)