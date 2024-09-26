Home policy

Following Lang and Nouripour’s resignation from the party leadership, information is slowly leaking out. The Green Youth and Young Leaders are also drawing conclusions.

Berlin – Political earthquake in the Greens: The party wants to reorient itself in light of the election defeat in Brandenburg. The entire Green Party leadership is resigning. And Robert Habeck in particular is said to have been the deciding factor, pushing for the resignation of party leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang. “It was a great honour for me, it was ours, to serve this party, thank you very much,” Lang said on Wednesday. “We have come to the conclusion that a new start is needed,” Nouripour continued. And according to reports, the new start was primarily initiated by Economics Minister Habeck.

A party strategist told the Picture: “Robert Habeck had identified Ricarda Lang as a particular problem. He did not want to enter the federal election campaign as a candidate for chancellor with her as party leader.” Habeck himself has ambitions to run as the Greens’ candidate for chancellor in the next federal election. The decisive factor for the drastic decision is said to have been the result of the Brandenburg election. Here the Greens could not reach the five percent hurdle. With 4.13 percent, the party was thrown out of the state parliament.

Consequences after Brandenburg election – Lang and Nouripour resign

A member of the government spoke to the media after the disastrous state election in Brandenburg. Picture: “Something has to change. We must finally understand that we ourselves are to blame for the election defeats. Up to now, only others have been blamed, such as the coalition partners with their constant dispute or Putin-Disinformation against us. I hope that something changes now.” Something has changed: The party is taking action and the entire executive board is resigning. Habeck in particular brought up the idea of ​​how the Picture further reported.

Nouripour described the Greens’ misery as “our party’s deepest crisis in a decade.” For Lang and Nouripour, it was a short time at the head of the party. The two were only elected as party leaders in 2022, after Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock had taken over government posts. Habeck praised the resignation as a “great service to the party” and emphasized “we all bear responsibility here, including me. And I, too, want to face it.” At the next Green Party conference, the traffic light coalition’s economics minister announced an open debate on the K question. ” . . . And an honest vote in a secret ballot,” said the Green minister.

The Greens in crisis: Board of the Green Youth also resigns

The Green Youth also drew conclusions from the party crisis. The chairmen of the Green Youth, Svenja Appuhn and Katharina Stolla, announced in a letter to the party executive and the federal parliamentary group that the executive would resign en masse and leave the party. “As you may have already heard, we – the entire federal executive of the Green Youth – have decided not to run again and to leave the party tomorrow,” says the letter, which was also IPPEN.MEDIA is present.

It is still unclear who will succeed the Green Youth board. So far, two names have been mentioned as successors to Lang and Nouripour: the Bundestag member and former Green Youth spokesman Felix Banaszak and Habeck’s state secretary Franziska Brantner. In current polls about the next federal election, the Greens are at around 9.5 percent, according to Insa. A significant decrease compared to the 2021 election. Back then, the party was still able to achieve 14.8 percent. (sure)