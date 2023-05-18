Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Patrick Graichen resigns as State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Before that, Robert Habeck stood behind him. The news ticker.

Update from May 17, 8:30 p.m.: Will the dismissal of Patrick Graichen liberate Minister of Economic Affairs Robert Habeck? There is much to suggest that the Greens’ misery is not over yet, analyzed Merkur.de.

In the meantime, however, there is already speculation about a possible successor to the dropped Secretary of State: Ein A former Greens companion from Habeck from the north could be a candidate be like, among other things kreiszeitung.de reported.

May 17 update at 4:49 p.m: The Berlin State Association of the Federal Government for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) sees the Ministry of Economic Affairs under Robert Habeck as responsible for examining a project application. State Secretary Patrick Graichen has to vacate his post because of the planned funding of this project, among other things, because his sister Verena Graichen sits on the board of the BUND regional association in Berlin.

The project was classified as eligible for funding, so a final decision was only a matter of form. But the money has not yet flowed. Graichen is now to be placed on temporary retirement due to repeated conflicts of interest between work and private life. He had previously been criticized for choosing his best man for the Dena chief post.

Graichen-Aus: BDEW complains about the loss of “energy transition experts”

May 17 update at 3:44 p.m: The Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) has complained that with Graichen the federal government is losing “a proven and internationally highly recognized energy transition expert”. “Despite all this, the numerous major tasks and issues of the energy transition must not be left undone.”

The FDP MP Michael Kruse meanwhile warned of a “power vacuum” in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and called for a new schedule for the planned heating law.

Update from May 17, 2:03 p.m: Baerbock paid tribute in her Statement on Graichen respect also to the outgoing Secretary of State. The “massively accelerated” energy transition brought about by Habeck is “also thanks to Patrick Graichen.”

Graichen affair: Baerbock respects Habeck’s decision

Update from May 17, 2:03 p.m: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) commented on the dismissal of Patrick Graichen: “Robert Habeck and his team got us through a difficult winter and massively accelerated the energy transition in Germany. This is also thanks to Patrick Graichen. Robert Habeck’s decision today was not easy. But I understand them – also so that we can continue to devote our full energy to the energy transition.”

Graichen-Aus after the “felt affair”: is Habeck’s heating ban now shaking?

May 17 update at 1:29 p.m: After Graichen’s dismissal, Union politicians demand that Habeck’s controversial heating plans be stopped. The planned law “completely ignores reality,” said Carsten Linnemann, a member of the Bundestag for the CDU, to the newspapers of the Bayern media group.

What is meant is the reform of the Building Energy Act (GEG). Graichen is considered its architect. The draft envisages that from 2024, as a rule, heating systems should only be installed if at least 65 percent of the heat is generated by renewable energies.

Habeck at the press conference on the Graichen dismissal © Christophe Gateau/dpa

In practice, this amounts to a far-reaching ban on new oil and gas heating systems. The Union has sharply criticized the plans for months. Graichen’s “Building Energy Act does more harm than good for climate protection,” said CDU MEP Peter Liese. Neither Linnemann nor Liese explained how the allegations against Graichen were related to the GEG reform.

After the announcement of the departure of his State Secretary Graichens, Economics Minister Habeck expressed confidence that the process would have no impact on the GEG. He referred in particular to the corresponding agreement within the traffic light coalition.

Heating plans: Czaja demands from Habeck “climate protection without social indifference”

May 17 update at 12:36 p.m: The CDU General Secretary also welcomed Graichen’s departure from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Minister Robert Habeck is finally taking action, Mario Czaja told the dpa news agency. With a view to the planned switch to heating with renewable energies, Czaja warned that Habeck must now steer his politics in the right direction: “For sustainable climate protection without social indifference.”

Graichen affair: CSU general secretary sees “self-service shop” with the Greens

Update from May 17, 12:01 p.m: First reactions to Patrick Graichen’s departure: CSU General Secretary Martin Huber still sees many unanswered questions. The “end” of the “felt state secretary” was “inevitable” and came “much too late,” he said, according to the dpa. By sticking to Graichen, Robert Habeck did “serious damage” to the reputation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the entire federal government.

Huber spoke of a green “self-service shop”. It had to be clarified which positions were occupied by the “Graichen clan” and which jobs were given to whom.

“Best man affair”: Habeck explains Graichen-Aus in the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Update from May 17, 11:11 am: Robert Habeck appeared before the media in Berlin. “There is no question that a mistake has been made,” said the Economics Minister, referring to the Graichen case. “We have set the lever in motion and the management of Dena is to be re-tendered so that the management can work without conflicts of conscience.”

From April 23, Habeck says, there were new “putting through their paces” tests on the allegations. As part of this, a test result has been available since Tuesday evening (May 16), the reason for his statement: “I want to create transparency.” After the first assessments of the allegations were exculpatory for the State Secretary, it now came out that Patrick Graichen in the November 2022 classified a BUND project (Landesverband Berlin) as “worthy of funding”. “However, Graichen’s sister is a member of the board there,” says Habeck. The case was about 600,000 euros. This is a violation of the compliance rules. It was “one mistake too many”.

Robert Habeck goes next to his State Secretary Patrick Graichen from the Chancellery to the Bundestag, where a meeting of the Economic Committee is to take place. (Iconic image) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

“I have to make sure that the wall of compliance rules doesn’t crack. But now she has these cracks.” Graichen made himself too vulnerable. This agreement was reached in a personal meeting on Monday. At the end of his statement, Habeck acknowledged Graichen’s management of the gas shortage and that he “made the energy transition afloat again”: “I expressly thank him for that.”

In addition, the composition of the expert commission for energy transition monitoring, for which Felix Matthes from the Freiburg Öko-Institut was commissioned as an expert, was reassessed. Here, too, the in-depth examination came to the conclusion “that the appearance of partiality should have been better avoided,” said Habeck.

Habeck comments on Graichen’s resignation – press conference in Berlin

Update from May 17, 10:45 am: At 11 a.m. Robert Habeck wants to speak to the press about Patrick Graichen’s farewell. The statements by the Economics Minister are eagerly awaited and we have summarized them for you here. Reason for the personnel decision should be loud Mirror new inconsistencies that have arisen in connection with the tendering of expert opinions.

Graichen vacates the position of State Secretary in Habeck’s Ministry of Economics

First report from May 17th: Berlin – The controversial Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Patrick Graichen will vacate his post. The news agency dpa found out on Wednesday (May 17), also the Mirror reported about it. According to dpa information, Graichen is to be placed on temporary retirement. The background is therefore the results of further internal tests.

The top employee of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (both Greens) was recently criticized for his involvement in the selection of his best man for the chief post of the federal German Energy Agency (Dena).

After a joint survey in the committees for energy and economy and climate protection last Wednesday, Habeck still stuck to Graichen. “I have decided that Patrick Graichen does not have to go because of this mistake,” the minister said after the two-and-a-half-hour meeting. However, a civil service examination is now being carried out, because the requirements of the Ministry of Economic Affairs have “recognisably been violated”.

Graichen case: Union called committee of inquiry

Opposition representatives had shown themselves to be unimpressed after the meeting and saw further open questions. Graichen’s resignation was also repeatedly demanded. Representatives of the CDU/CSU had also brought a committee of inquiry into play.

There is also criticism of personal ties in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Graichen’s sister, married to his colleague Michael Kellner, works like her brother at the Öko-Institut – a research institute that receives orders from the federal government. The ministry emphasizes that Kellner and Graichen were not involved in tenders for which the Öko-Institut could have applied. (dpa/frs)