Home policy

From: Peter Sieben, Florian Naumann

Press Split

The Greens are changing their leaders before the federal election. Traffic light politicians and CSU representatives express very different views on IPPEN.MEDIA.

Berlin – It is an unexpected bombshell in political Berlin: Green Party leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang are stepping down – and with them the entire executive board. The party is to elect a new leader at the next party conference in Wiesbaden in November. In a statement, Nouripour spoke of the Greens’ “deepest crisis” “in a decade”, Lang of a new, necessary fresh start with “new faces”.

How does the party react? There may be surprises, but there was no public outrage. The Greens’ economics minister for North Rhine-Westphalia, Mona Neubaur, praised the move by the two chairmen when asked by IPPEN.MEDIAHe commands her “greatest respect”. “It is a mark of her to take this step – in responsibility for the party – independently and confidently.”

Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour leave: Greens hope for “new dynamics”

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck spoke of a “great service to the party”. But he also expressed self-criticism. “We all bear responsibility here, including me. And I too want to face it,” he told the dpa with a view to his expected candidacy for chancellor. “I want an open debate at the party conference on a possible candidacy and an honest vote in a secret ballot.” Then a “catch-up race” must begin.

The outgoing Green Party leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang during their press statement on Wednesday morning. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Green Party leaders in NRW are also hoping for this, as they IPPEN.MEDIA The departure of Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour shows “greatness,” said Tim Achtermeyer and Yazgülü Zeybek: “Now we need to spark new momentum and at the same time continue to live up to our responsibilities.”

Will the traffic light collapse after the Green earthquake? SPD appeases – Dobrindt sees “dominoes falling”

The coalition partner SPD also followed the development closely. “I see this as a sign that the Green Party is reorganising itself,” said parliamentary manager Katja Mast in an initial reaction. However, she did not expect the Greens’ earthquake to affect the work of the coalition. MP Macit Karaahmetoglu saw it similarly: “Before the current leadership resigned, I did not have the impression that there was any disagreement with the traffic light coalition,” he said. IPPEN.MEDIA. “I do not expect a new board to break with the federal government’s course either.”

The Federal Chairmen of the Greens: From Jürgen Trittin to Ricarda Lang View photo gallery

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt gave a completely different opinion when asked by the Munich Merkur: “The problem is not the Greens at the top of the party, the problem is the Greens in the federal government,” he said. “The traffic light coalition is imploding. The red-green-yellow dominoes are falling.” (fn/cd/ps)