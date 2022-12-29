Home page politics

Of: Jens Kiffmeier

Is the end of the Ukraine war approaching? Habeck firmly believes in Putin’s defeat – despite the possibility of a major offensive. Weapons deliveries are crucial.

Berlin – Calm before the storm: In the past few weeks, Russia has had to accept severe setbacks in the Ukraine war. But the President’s troops may be gathering Wladimir Putin regain their strength over the winter. Recently, concerns grew in the West about a new major offensive. This is also considered possible in the German federal government. Nevertheless, the Federal Minister of Economics sees Robert Habeck (Greens) bring the end of the conflict within reach – combined with a victory for Ukraine. But that probably also depends on German weapons. This is reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Ukraine war before the end? Vice Chancellor Habeck expects Putin to be defeated

“Putin is losing this war on the battlefield,” Habeck told the news agency dpa and added: “No one would have thought that the year 2022 would end like this.” But thanks to the arms deliveries from Europe, the NATO countries and the USA, it is U-turn in the Ukraine war succeeded. This is mainly due to the fact that the Ukrainian troops would use the delivered weapon systems “skillfully and strategically, cleverly and heroically”.

Ukraine war: Russia could launch another major offensive in April to counterattack

In the military conflict with Russia, Ukraine had been able to repel the attackers at strategically important points in recent months. Especially in the region around Cherson, the Russian troops suffered severe defeats and high losses, which is why Putin is under pressure and more likely than ever to fall. However, the winter has recently slowed down the fighting in eastern Ukraine. Military experts therefore believe it is possible that Russia could reorganize its decimated combat units and launch a new major offensive in the spring.

In the German The federal government shares the concern of a new major offensive. As the The New Zurich Times (NZZ) recently reported that the Ministry of Defense is assuming an offensive by April 2023 at the latest. Two scenarios are outlined in an internal paper: On the one hand, the extension of the drone attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine. On the other hand, it was said, Russia could reignite the attacks in the Donbass – while at the same time a new front section could be opened from the border with Belarus.

Because of a possible large-scale offensive by Russia: Habeck insists on the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Against this background, Habeck spoke out in favor of targeted support for Ukraine. In order for Ukraine to be able to arm itself before the major offensive, the Vice Chancellor pleaded for further arms deliveries. “I am in favor of Germany, together with the Allies, supporting Ukraine in such a way that it can win this war,” said the economics minister, who had advocated arms supplies to the country even before the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine began. “There will certainly always be new systems, more support, but they always have to be discussed in conjunction with the Allies.” So much has come, the next steps would certainly enable further successes for Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether this will end the Ukraine war.

The US had the last one Delivery of Patriot defense systems announced. Germany itself has provided Ukraine with Cheetah tanks, the Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the Iris-T air defense system. But whether there will be further deliveries beyond that remains within the German politics controversial. While the FDP, CDU and, to some extent, the Greens in particular are insisting on further commitments, the SPD around Chancellor is holding back Olaf Scholz. The Social Democrats always point out that the Bundeswehr is at its limit and that further deliveries are only possible within the framework of NATO. The dispute always flares up above all over the Leopard 2 main battle tank, which Ukraine has at the top of its wish list. (jkf)