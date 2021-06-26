OfAstrid Theil shut down

Despite the overall good poll numbers for the Greens, co-party leader Robert Habeck urges caution. He expects a difficult election campaign – both in the federal election and in the state election in Thuringia.

Weimar – Robert Habeck, co-party leader of the Greens, expects tough campaigns for his party in the federal elections and the state elections in Thuringia, which are also planned for September. The result of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, which took place on June 6th, leads him to this realization.

Disappointment in Saxony-Anhalt: Despite good poll numbers, the Greens only barely made it

Habeck finds clear words in this connection: “And you have to be honest: Saxony-Anhalt, the result from a few weeks ago shows that this state election campaign will also be a tough one, that nothing can be taken for granted and that it will be hard to achieve green success in Thuringia Work means. ”This is what Habeck said in a video message on Saturday (June 26th) at a state delegate conference of the Thuringian Greens in Weimar.

The polls for the Greens looked very good in Saxony-Anhalt before the elections. The Greens were partly in the double-digit range in the polls. In the election on June 6th, however, they only achieved 5.9 percent of the votes cast and thus barely made it into the state parliament. The situation was similar in the state elections in Thuringia in 2019. Even then, the polls were in the double-digit range. In the election in October 2019, however, the Greens only achieved 5.2 percent. So you barely made the jump over the five percent hurdle.

Tough election campaign in Thuringia: Greens want to run the Bundestag election with “forces”

According to Habeck, the state elections in Thuringia will also be shaped by the “forces” of the federal elections. According to the election campaign program, these should be strongly future-oriented: “And the forces are called renewal, making the country fit for the future, emerging from sterile polarities, from stupid opposites to a new political force or management of the status quo, possibly a return to the past . ” (dpa / at)