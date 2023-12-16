Home page politics

The traffic light has decided to remove the tax breaks for agricultural diesel. Not everyone likes that – not even Özdemir and Lindner.

Berlin – “As a result of the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, we have to make do with less money,” said Robert Habeck (The Greens) of the German Press Agency (dpa). By this he meant the court's decision that the traffic light coalition's budget planned for 2024 could not be legally implemented according to the constitution. Due to the restructuring of financing for the coming year, the government will have to make massive savings.

German agriculture will probably also be affected by these savings. In particular, the abolition of fuel subsidies is considered particularly controversial. The so-called agricultural diesel should therefore no longer be sold to farmers with tax advantages. Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (The Greens) also knows what consequences this can have for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Özdemir warns traffic lights about expensive agricultural diesel

“Cem Özdemir knows the situation of the farmers and the burden and has made that very clear,” said Habeck in the interview. This puts the finance minister in front of his traffic light colleagues. This was sharply criticized after the decision to delete it. The CDU accuses Özdemir of having abandoned the farmers and thereby committed a “serious breach of his word,” as CDU General Secretary Christina Stumpp said.

The decision to eliminate the subsidies was made between Habeck, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Last Wednesday, the ministers and Scholz agreed on a plan to close the budget gap. In order to further protect his party colleague, Habeck said: “The Minister of Agriculture has warned against canceling the agricultural diesel subsidy. Cem Özdemir knows the situation of the farmers and the burden and has made this very clear.”

Lindner “open to alternatives” when it comes to agricultural diesel prices

Finance Minister Christian Lindner is less protective Editorial Network Germany (RND) announced that he was “not a fan of the burden on agricultural businesses”. According to Lindner, the traffic light needs to think about other savings. He himself said he was “open to alternatives.”

“Agriculture and forestry are close to my heart,” said the Finance Minister. Lindner pointed out the high entrepreneurial potential of the companies. Since the companies are mostly family businesses, he supports not “putting more strain on them.”

Farmers are calling for protests against the traffic light government's agricultural diesel decision

In the wake of the price increases, the German Farmers' Association has called for protests. A rally against the abolition of tax benefits for agricultural diesel is planned for next Monday in Berlin under the motto “Too much is too much”. The rally is also directed against further cuts by the traffic light government in the agricultural industry.

The savings on agricultural diesel are expected to amount to around 440 million euros. In total, almost 900 million euros in state subsidies are to be saved in the agricultural sector. The traffic light had to plug a total budget hole of 17 billion euros. (nhi)