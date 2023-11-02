vVice Chancellor Robert Habeck has criticized the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestinians. Israel’s partners such as Germany and the USA have repeatedly appealed to the Israeli government to avoid civilian casualties and that is right, said the Green politician on Wednesday evening in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”. But it is completely nonsensical to call on Hamas to avoid civilian casualties. “Because Hamas’ goal is to produce civilian victims.”

It is bad to differentiate between the victims. But there is a difference on the political level in that Hamas was concerned with “slaughtering people,” said Habeck. “And that’s why it’s not a good resolution because it’s not political. It penetrates and does not name the political problem.”

Resolution without condemnation of Hamas violence

The UN resolution, adopted by a two-thirds majority on Friday last week, condemns all violence against the Israeli and Palestinian civilian populations, calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all “illegally detained” civilians and demands unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. It also calls for an “immediate permanent and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire” that should lead to a “cessation of hostilities”. There is no clear condemnation of Hamas’ terror as the cause of the war. Germany abstained from voting on the resolution and was criticized for this by, among others, Israel’s ambassador to Germany and the Central Council of Jews.

Habeck said of the resolution: “Of course, as a humanitarian attitude, it’s really great if you say, I’m in favor of all people getting along and loving each other best.” Applied to the Ukraine war, this means calling on Ukraine’s supporters to make peace, without mentioning Putin, “who started this war.” Such an attitude towards Ukraine would be unacceptable, said Habeck.







However, he agrees that one also needs to see how the other side thinks in order to make any progress in the current conflict. When asked about Germany’s abstention, Habeck also said that the federal government was unanimous in its stance on this. The abstention does not mean that Germany wants to stay out of it, but on the contrary that it wants to help find a solution.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also defended German voting behavior on ZDF on Wednesday. Germany has the special role of keeping the communication channels open to other actors in the region such as Egypt or Jordan, said the Green politician on the program “What, now…?”. Through discussions with other countries, Germany has achieved that Text does not unilaterally condemn Israel.