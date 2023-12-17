Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Due to the traffic light government's budget crisis, Robert Habeck is prematurely ending funding for the purchase of electric cars. There is criticism for the ad hoc decision.

Berlin – Actually, government support for the purchase of electric cars should not expire until the end of 2024 – or before, if the funds have been used up. But now Robert Habeck has announced the end this Sunday. There is criticism from all sides for this.

According to Robert Habeck's (Greens) Ministry of Economic Affairs, the application period for the electric car purchase bonus should surprisingly end this Sunday at midnight. “This is an incredibly big breach of trust for tens of thousands of customers,” said the Central Association of German Motor Vehicles (ZDK), sharply criticizing the abrupt stop. The people who ordered their electric vehicles on the condition that the funding would be paid would be hit hard, said ZDK President Arne Joswig in a statement.

“Incredibly big breach of trust”: Habeck criticized for stopping funding for electric cars

“The minimum would be to let the environmental bonus run until the end of the year and at the same time, in coordination with states and municipalities, ensure that registration offices remain open until December 31, 2023 in order to be able to carry out registrations.” Joswig further explained: “If we… Assuming a completely realistic 60,000 affected vehicles and a bonus of 4,500 euros each, we are talking about 270 million euros, which will primarily be burdened on customers. The goal of getting 15 million battery-electric vehicles on Germany’s roads by 2030 is becoming even more distant.”

Robert Habeck (Alliance 90/The Greens), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in the Bundestag meeting. (Archive) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

But the move is also causing dissatisfaction within the own traffic light coalition. From the perspective of the SPD parliamentary group, the funding stop comes without enough notice: We feel that the funding stop, which was announced at short notice on Saturday, will take place on December 17th. “However, it is extremely unfortunate,” said three deputy SPD parliamentary group leaders in the German Press Agency. “We are therefore calling on Climate Protection Minister Habeck to organize a more reliable transition here.”

Habeck criticism also came from the traffic light partner SPD

The parliamentary group vice-presidents Detlef Müller, Matthias Miersch and Verena Hubertz explained: “Citizens expect realistic transition periods from political decision-makers. When buying a new car, most people have to think very carefully about how they can afford it and have certainly budgeted for the premium.”

In principle, however, they stand by the premature expiry of the funding. “In view of the overall budgetary situation, savings must be made in a wide variety of areas. “The coalition has therefore agreed to phase out the electric car funding program,” explained the three Social Democrats.

The so-called car pope also sharply criticized Habeck's funding stop and explained possible bitter consequences. (rist/dpa/afp)