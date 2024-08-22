Home policy

Vice Chancellor Habeck is dissatisfied with the budget negotiations. A funding gap of 12 billion euros is “rather unusual”.

Berlin – Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) has expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the federal government’s budget negotiations. “It would be normal to pass the budget with a funding gap of two percent, i.e. around nine billion,” the Federal Minister of Economics told the newspapers of the sparkMedia Group. The existing funding gap of 12 billion euros, however, is “rather unusual”. Because there were too many pre-determinations, it has “not yet been possible to reduce it,” said Habeck.

However, he expects that the gap will be smaller at the end of the parliamentary process. Habeck also assumes that the budget is constitutional. However, he criticized the fact that parts of the reports on the draft budget were made public during the summer recess. Although he did not mention Finance Minister Christian Lindner by name, he said: “Such an approach always leads to someone losing face or having to retract their interpretation.”

Esken downplays “hard to bear” traffic light dispute – dispute between Habeck and Lindner remains

SPD leader Saskia Esken called the dispute over the budget in German Radio “hard to bear”. The draft budget had already been drawn up and not much had been done about it. “In this respect, the debate was bigger than the topic,” said the SPD party leader. The draft will now go to parliament and people can get back to drafting laws.

In recent months, there have been particularly loud clashes between FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck. At a podium event on Tuesday evening, Habeck, who is considered the most promising candidate for a possible Green candidate for chancellor, went even further. “If I ever become chancellor, Christian Lindner will not become finance minister,” said Habeck. (dpa/nak)