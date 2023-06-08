Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Crash in the coalition, crash in the polls: the heating law has brought Habeck a lot of trouble. Now he has lamented a campaign. what’s up

Berlin – First weeks of trouble, but then a possible agreement: After the big dispute about the new heating law, the Greens complained about the tone. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck senses a targeted disruptive fire against his heat pump project. “It was so loud. So aggressive. Everyone just yelled,” he said at the re:publica digital conference. Compared to the “campaign”, the fact-oriented policy was often at a disadvantage.

Before the summer break: Habeck’s heating law should come

The controversial heating law is to be waved through the Bundestag before the parliamentary summer recess. The party leaders of the three government factions had agreed on this on Wednesday (June 7). Previously, there had been resistance to the plan by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) for weeks – including from his own traffic light coalition. The FDP in particular had resisted parliamentary deliberation of the law and reported a need for improvement.

Fighting for his heating law: Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). © Moritz Frankenberg/Sina Schuldt/dpa/Montage

Agreement on the heating law: Current changes remain secret

Originally, the plans for the “Building Energy Act” provided that newly installed heating systems – with a few exceptions – must be operated with 65 percent renewable energy from 2024. However, the Liberals called for more “technology openness” and called for the option of installing gas or oil heating systems that can also use hydrogen or synthetic fuels. However, after the basic agreement, nothing was leaked out about the current changes that are now supposed to be in the law.

Bild railed against the EU’s new heating law – Habeck railed against the campaign

Despite the “campaign” accusation, Habeck tried to be cautious. He didn’t give any specific names. Because despite the agreement on the heating law by the party leaders, the heat pump replacement remains a contentious issue. How heated the mood in the coalition remains was shown just a few hours before the agreement round. That’s what they reported Picture-Zeitung about the next “heating hammer” that the EU is said to be planning and that would even go far beyond Habeck’s plans. This is another “scandal”, FDP faction leader Christian Dürr was quoted in the tabloid.

So is further trouble inevitable? In fact, the European Commission is working on a draft regulation that sets strict requirements for the energy efficiency of heating systems. Most recently, a current version leaked out in some media reports. Accordingly, from 2029, an efficiency level of 115 percent will be prescribed for new heating systems. This means that 1.15 kilowatt hours of heat must be generated from one kilowatt hour of electricity, gas or oil. According to the current state of technology, only heat pumps can currently do this.

Compulsory exchange for heat pumps: FDP also makes mood against EU plans

Against this background, the FDP fears that heat pumps will be forced through the back door. But according to ZDF, experts are already weighing it down. In the future, the requirement could also be achieved with a combination of gas boiler and photovoltaics. In addition, the paper is only a draft and not a concrete legislative project, emphasized a spokesman for the EU Commission. The message of Picture mislead. Nothing is set in stone at all, as member states can still make all sorts of changes to the proposal.

Habeck should have noted this with a certain satisfaction. After being made fun of for his heat pump plans and having to accept a survey crash in the past few weeks, he will be happy for any support. (jkf)