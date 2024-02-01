Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

During heated budget discussions in the Bundestag, Habeck appealed to the Union for more cooperation. Instead, there are mutual accusations again.

Berlin – Federal Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (The Greens), despite the negative attitude of CDU leader Friedrich Merz, has called on the Union to work together to relieve the burden on the economy. During the budget discussions in the Bundestag on Thursday (February 1), Habeck proposed a special fund to relieve the burden on the economy and companies. “We need a joint conversation about this, and I invite you to do so,” said the Vice Chancellor addressing the CDU and CSU.

Habeck referred to the calls for a reform of the debt brake, put forward by a broad alliance of business associations, the central bank, companies, commercial banks and the Economic Advisory Council. Even if there is currently no political majority for this, “perhaps there is a way to come together here,” said the Vice Chancellor.

A day earlier on Wednesday, Merz had again rejected cooperation with the traffic light government in the Bundestag had a heated exchange with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).. Merz blames the government for the difficult relationship. He spoke of a “poisoned climate”.

General debate in the Bundestag: Vice Chancellor Habeck shoots against Union leader Merz

“What if we introduced a special fund to solve the structural problems,” he suggested. This could be paid out through tax breaks for companies. “That would be a growth opportunity law times ten, maybe times 50.” Habeck sharply criticized Merz's rejection of any cooperation with the federal government and traffic light parties.

“You have misunderstood what this country wants and what it needs,” said the Vice Chancellor. Merz is therefore in contradiction to the actions of many Union politicians. “In my house there are piles of requests” from the constituencies for subsidies “from the programs that you are making mad here.”

There is also “excellent cooperation with prime ministers and state ministers of the CDU/CSU. Finally, the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands against right-wing extremism also showed the desire “for this country to come together and talk to each other.”

General debate on the budget in the Bundestag: Mutual accusations between traffic lights and the opposition

Speakers from Union and AfD In the debate, they accused the traffic light government of being responsible for Germany's economic decline and of having made the country “the economic bottom in Europe”. Julia Klöckner (CDU) rejected the energy transition and nuclear phase-out. The AfD politician Wolfgang Wiehle made similar comments and also questioned man-made climate change. “If you adopt a different policy, then we are happy to cooperate,” said Jens Spahn (CDU).

Habeck and other politicians in the coalition rejected the allegations in their speeches. Rather, it was Union-led governments that were responsible for “a large part of the problems that are currently affecting this country” due to failures in infrastructure, digitalization and immigration of skilled workers, said the Economics Minister.

It is the government's course “that is taking us step by step out of this crisis,” said Frank Junge (SPD). He accused the Union of “bad-mouthing” Germany as a business location. Karsten Klein (FDP) said that it had been possible to effectively counteract inflation and combat the shortage of skilled workers. (bb/dpa)