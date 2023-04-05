The Economics Minister is pushing for stricter enforcement of sanctions. It is about countries that continue to purchase Russian uranium for their nuclear power plants.

Kyiv – Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to advocate sanctions against countries that purchase uranium from Russia despite the Ukraine war. His talks in Ukraine were primarily about “the delivery of uranium for nuclear fuel rods to Europe from Russia,” said the Vice Chancellor on the way back from his two-day visit to Kiev, according to a dpa report.

Ukraine draws Habeck’s attention to sanctions for purchasing Russian uranium

Habeck said he was asked by Ukrainian interlocutors why the purchase of Russian uranium was still not sanctioned. “And I don’t think there’s a good answer to that.” But it has to happen at some point, “even if it means a change for the countries that still use Russian uranium in their nuclear power plants. But that seems reasonable to me, so I will work for it”.

The Ukrainians want uranium from Russia to be sanctioned and the Vice Chancellor thinks that is right. So far, this is still used in some of the European nuclear power plants. Habeck suggested initially reducing these imports by means of a sanctions resolution “and then in nine months it will be the end of the day”. He pointed out that Germany had also managed to overcome dependencies on supplies of fossil fuels, according to an AFP report.

Circumvention of sanctions via third countries “in no way acceptable”

The economy minister rejected statements that the sanctions against Russia would not work. “The Russian economy is faltering,” he said, particularly with regard to areas “where high technology is being used.” This will continue to intensify. One problem, however, is that “goods that have already been sanctioned are exported via third countries and then get to Russia”.

That is why Habeck again insisted on more consistent enforcement of existing sanctions against Russia. “We have clear data that the sanctions are being circumvented,” said the Green politician. “This is in no way acceptable, it must also be clear to everyone that this is not a game of hide-and-seek or a trivial offence, but this is about the sanctions that are supposed to help end the war in the end, and who bypassing it undermines precisely these efforts.” Habeck demanded that a stop must be put in place.

Vice-Chancellor demands end-use control and reporting obligation

The minister returned to suggestions that he had made in February and that he believes should be included in the planned eleventh package of EU sanctions. So there should be a so-called end-use control for goods fit for war. Companies would therefore have to “prove where the goods are so that they don’t just suddenly appear here in Donbass (eastern Ukraine) via secret channels, on the side of the Russians”. According to Habeck, companies in non-EU countries that have illegally passed on goods to Russia should face sanctions.

As a further suggestion, he once again mentioned a reporting requirement if, for example, exports to certain neighboring countries of Russia suddenly went up noticeably. Anyone who knows of violations of sanctions must also report them, “otherwise it would be a criminal offense”. In the further sanctions package, “these and as many other measures as possible” should be decided, Habeck demanded. (dpa / AFP)