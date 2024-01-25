Habeck calls a frustrated craft business in Lower Bavaria

Home page politics

From: Laura May

Robert Habeck listens to the company's concerns. © IMAGO/Björn Trotsky

A metal construction company has drawn attention to its problems with a protest. A few days later he gets a call from Robert Habeck.

Bavaria – The protest of a small craft business in Tettenweis (Passau district) has borne fruit. Last Friday (January 19th), the company took part in an action initiated by trade associations against the federal political line of the traffic light coalition and stopped work for ten minutes.

However, operations manager Klaus Harbeck would never have thought that Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) would actually call personally. “We thought it was a joke,” he said in an interview focus.de. In any case, the similarity of the last names provided an easy conversation starter. “He greeted us and said he was Mr. Habeck and that he wasn't spelled with an 'R'.”

Operations manager says: “It’s high time for the federal government to listen to people”

Then the minister wanted to know what exactly his company's concerns were. And he spoke plainly: There is strong resistance to federal policy in many craft businesses. “I told him that it is high time for the federal government to listen to the people now. Otherwise, I think it will be a terrible story.”

Even after a phone call with Habeck, the operations manager is not a fan of the traffic light government

Even after the call, the operations manager wasn't really convinced of the traffic light policy, but it was a positive sign that a federal minister was interested in the concerns of the grassroots. Habeck listened to him and showed understanding. “He was really very open. I don't think he was even aware of the significance of it. “He was grateful and happy to hear our perspective from the grassroots,” Harbeck said focus.de.

The fact that the Federal Minister of Economics actually called the company in Lower Bavaria was probably the result of strong media interest. Among other things, the PNP reported on the protest from Harbeck Metallbau GmbH. The symbolic stoppage of work for ten minutes was intended to set an example for better planning for medium-sized businesses and against negative economic development in Germany.