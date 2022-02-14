Home page politics

Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) emphasized during his first visit to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania that he believes in a future for shipyards in the state.

Schwerin – Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) emphasized during his inaugural visit to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania that he believes in a future for the shipyards in the state. “We have a good chance of keeping the shipyards in Germany with innovative concepts,” said Habeck after a conversation with his country colleague Reinhard Meyer (SPD) in the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Schwerin on Monday. With regard to the insolvent MV-Werften Group, he sees the establishment of a transfer company as the most important goal in order to continue to give the employees wages – above and beyond the insolvency money.

Habeck also commented on the expansion of renewable energies. The federal government is pushing for the planning requirements to be tightened, and he described Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an ideal location. If it is possible to keep and promote added value and jobs at the locations, the energy transition could be a great program for strengthening the structure in rural areas, according to the Federal Minister. (dpa)