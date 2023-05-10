Home page politics

Two Bundestag committees want to put Habeck and Graichen to the test. The traffic light solution for the survey is met with suspicion by the CDU. The news ticker.

“Best man affair” continues to make waves: The Bundestag is now dealing with the case

Habeck and Graichen are said to be on committees: merging the dates annoys the CDU

“ Habeck is the godfather of Graichen clans “: Union rails – is there a committee of inquiry?

is the godfather of “: Union rails – is there a committee of inquiry? This news ticker on the Bundestag polls and debates on Robert Habeck and Patrick Graichen will be continuously updated on Wednesday (May 10).

Berlin – Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is going to have a difficult time on Wednesday (May 10) – maybe even two or three: He and his criticized State Secretary Patrick Graichen will probably have to face the Bundestag Committees for Economics and Climate Protection/Energy . For the afternoon, the Union faction also pushed through a current hour in the plenary session of Parliament.

“Best man affair”: Habeck-Graichen survey in the Bundestag – CDU senses wrong game

In both cases it is about the “Best Man Affair” – The excitement about the sometimes astonishing family connections in the Ministry of Economic Affairs has not abated for days. Habeck and Graichen have now admitted “mistakes”.

The exact process was not clear on Tuesday. A joint questioning of the two committees was expected at 12 noon. The Union senses a wrong game because of the merging of the dates: The ministry wants to “absolutely prevent a separate referral”, tweeted CDU politician Julia Klöckner. She added the rhetorical question: “Concerned the statements might differ?”

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (right) is struggling with poor poll numbers. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

“The entire green staff network must be clarified,” said Economic Committee boss Michael Grosse-Bröhmer (CDU). Focus Online. He also spoke out against the joint meeting of the committees. The final decisions should not be made until Wednesday morning.

Greens fear in the Habeck vortex: resignation for the benefit of the minister and state secretary?

The contextual background of the survey(s): Graichen was involved in the selection of the new managing director of the federal German Energy Agency (Dena), Michael Schäfer – although Schäfer is his best man. The procedure for selecting personnel is to be rolled out again. The picture also reported that Schäfer wanted to voluntarily resign from his post and also waive compensation, probably also to take Habeck and Graichen out of the line of fire. The State Secretary is considered a key figure in the Greens’ energy transition plans.

There is also criticism of personal ties in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Graichen’s sister, married to his colleague Michael Kellner, works like her brother at the Öko-Institut – a research institute that receives orders from the federal government. The ministry emphasizes that Kellner and Graichen were not involved in tenders for which the Öko-Institut could have applied. Waiter acted as managing director of the Greens until 2021.

“Habeck is the godfather of the Graichen clan”: Union rails – is there a committee of inquiry?

Even greater adversity cannot be ruled out. Union representatives, including parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz (CDU), speak of nepotism and also bring a committee of inquiry into play. On the one hand, such a body could shed light on the background of the affair in detail – at the same time it would potentially keep the topic in the media for weeks.

In the afternoon (3.25 p.m.), the Bundestag will also discuss the topic in a current hour at the instigation of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. A sharp tone is to be expected. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt gave a foretaste on Tuesday: “Robert Habeck is the godfather of the Graichen clan and therefore it must be made very clear that this is not a Graichen affair, but a Habeck affair,” he said. At the same time, Habeck promised “transparency”. (fn/dpa)