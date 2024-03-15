bStrengthened by new emissions data for 2023, the federal government believes the future climate protection goals are achievable. New figures from the Federal Environment Agency show that the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions aimed at over the next six years is “tangible,” the Federal Ministry of Economics announced this Friday morning. “The climate protection gap that was still present at the beginning of the legislative period will be completely closed in 2030 if Germany stays on course,” announced the house of Robert Habeck (Greens).

The current projection for 2024 is favorable, showing a decline in CO by 2030 2 and equivalent gases by almost 64 percent compared to 1990. The target is 65 percent and is therefore within reach. The 2021 projection report, however, only predicted a reduction of 49 percent by 2030. The improvement underlines “that the measures that have now been taken are having an effect,” said the ministry.

After the traffic light coalition has adopted so-called sector targets – separate reduction obligations for industry, power plants, transport, heating, agriculture, waste and others – in the future, all greenhouse gas emissions taken together will be decisive in accordance with the draft of the Federal Climate Protection Act. The term for this is annual emissions totals. If these requirements are violated, an obligation to adjust the tax comes into force.

Climate protection gap “will be completely closed”

The maximum emissions for the period from 2021 to 2030 will not only be met, but will even be exceeded by 47 million tons of CO 2 -equivalents, it said: “This will completely close the climate protection gap of 1,100 million tons that existed at the beginning of the legislative period.”



Image: Federal Ministry of Economics



Habeck said: “For the first time ever, the numbers show: Germany is on track. If we stay on course, we will achieve our 2030 climate goals.” Then the gap will be closed, “and with an economy that is recovering again.” The efforts were worth it, “our actions make a difference.”







Since he took office as Economics Minister in 2021, the pace of climate protection has had to almost triple, said the minister: “At the beginning of this government period, it was more than unclear whether we would be able to do it.”

Despite the overall consideration, it is clear to Habeck that not all output fields are equally successful. Some sectors would have to make greater efforts. The energy sector, industry, agriculture and waste management were characterized by overfulfillment. Traffic and buildings showed better development than in previous projections. However, they continued to miss the targets.

Since emissions from transport and buildings are crucial for the EU climate protection regulation – the so-called Effort Sharing Regulation – Germany continues to run the risk of missing these targets by 2030 without further measures.

Reasons for development

The more favorable greenhouse gas development compared to previous projections has various reasons. From the government's perspective, measures such as federal funding for efficient buildings, the Building Energy or Heating Act and the increase in the truck toll have helped to reduce the target gaps in the buildings and transport sectors. Accelerating the expansion of renewable energies is also having an impact. However, the caveat is that in 2023 the decline in production in the energy-intensive industry as a result of high energy prices after the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine will have mitigated emissions.

The projection to 2030 assumes that industry will recover and emissions will still continue to fall. Promoting the climate-neutral conversion of production makes an important contribution to this, for example the new instrument of climate protection agreements.



Image: Federal Ministry of Economics



If you look at the sectors in detail, the energy industry exceeded its previous cumulative emissions target by 175 million tons of CO 2 -equivalent, in industry it was 37 million tons. Agriculture and waste/other exceeded their targets by 29 and 17 million tonnes.





