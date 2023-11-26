Home page politics

The Green delegates argue emotionally about refugee policy at the marathon party conference. In the end, the pragmatists around Robert Habeck prevail.

Karlsruhe – The headwind that is supposedly constantly blowing in their faces is the most overused metaphor at the federal party conference of the Greens in Karlsruhe.

Federal party conference of the Greens: Heated debate on refugee policy

The officials and candidates who strive for this image like to emphasize that they are not wavering and are rewarded with applause. This is good in times when the Greens are suffering from the unpopularity of their traffic lights with the SPD and FDP. Many find warm words for the commitment of their own ministers, especially Robert Habeck (climate) and Annalena Baerbock (foreign affairs).

The only time there was a tough confrontation was on Sunday night during a debate on refugee policy and upcoming tightening measures. Shouts of “No human being is illegal” echo through the hall. Outraged Greens with accusatory posters walk through the ranks. The leader of the Green Youth, Katharina Stolla, warns: “Anyone who runs after the right will stumble.” Another official shouts: “It is dishonest to talk about limitations when the world is on fire.”

Habeck counters. Action should not be guided by the desire to “be on the right side” on this issue. The youth organization’s proposals are in reality “a vote of no confidence in disguise” and an indirect call to leave the traffic light government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP. He reminds us of the seriousness of the situation: “A government party conference is not a game.”

Federal party conference of the Greens: Annalena Baerbock appeals to a sense of reality

Baerbock also appeals to the delegates’ sense of reality and emphasizes that Germany, with its liberal stance on refugee policy at the EU level, represents a minority position, just like the Greens in Germany.

In the end, there was a lot of vocal support, but no majority for the Green Youth’s proposals. The young generation is demanding that ministers and parliamentary groups be prohibited from agreeing to “further tightening of asylum law”. What should be specifically excluded are “more restrictive regulations for returns, reductions in social benefits for refugees, lowering of protection standards, an expansion of safe countries of origin”, rapid procedures at external borders and rejection to safe third countries.

In order to prevent a scandal, the party executive committee agreed to make some changes to its text of the resolution. It was entitled “Humanity and order: for a proactive, pragmatic and human rights-based asylum and migration policy”. The sentence was deleted: “In addition, where capacities are exhausted, the numbers must also fall through constitutional and humane measures.”

Federal Party Conference of the Greens: “Dissatisfied with the traffic light’s asylum policy course”

In the end, the Green Youth are satisfied. Stolla said on Sunday that “a clear signal was sent from the party conference: the party is dissatisfied with the traffic light’s asylum policy course, for which the Greens are jointly responsible.” The Green Youth now sees it as their task to change the social mood on the issue. “In the next few weeks we will be taking to the streets with many allies and speaking loudly against the shift to the right – for solidarity with refugees and social policies.” (BY ANNE-BEATRICE CLASMANN AND MARTINA HERZOG)