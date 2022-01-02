Habacilar It was a program that marked an era in Peruvian television in the early 2000s. At that time, reality boys did not yet exist. The television space was hosted by Raúl Romero who was accompanied by the models. They dazzled with their beauty, danced the choreographies and sometimes played with the other members of the television set.

The main models who had a long passage through the Habacilar seasons were: Thalía Estabridis, Tracy Freundt, Patty Wong, Cati Caballero and Melissa Loza.

After 10 years of the cancellation of the program, know in this note what they do and what they look like now. A few days ago, two of them met again and even recorded a TikTok together.

YOU CAN SEE Habacilar: these were the funniest games on Raúl Romero’s show

Thalia Estabridis

Thalía Estabridis is 42 years old. Now she is dedicated to the animation of events and is a teacher of claun workshops . She has ventured as an actress in the telenovela I’ll find you again, which was broadcast on the América TV channel. He has a 19-year-old daughter.

Thalía Estabridis, Habacilar’s model. Photo: Instagram

Tracy freundt

Model Tracy Freundt was carried away by her love of children and Now she is an art therapist, professional in initial education and gives workshops for the little ones. He has traveled to different parts of the world. Has a son.

Tracy Freundt, Habacilar’s model. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Patricio Parodi confesses that he will not be in Habacilar: If that format arrives, I would not continue

Patty wong

Patty Wong, the popular ‘Chinita’ of the Habacilar program, left television to undertake his own chifa business, which now has several restaurant locations throughout Lima.

However, she did not abandon her passion for modeling. In 2016, The businesswoman won the crown of the Señora Perú Universo beauty pageant . Some time later, in the midst of the pandemic, it caused a sensation by being recognized as an example to follow for more entrepreneurs due to its good practices with its workforce.

Patty Wong, Habacilar’s model. Photo: Instagram

Cati knight

Cati Caballero has formed a beautiful family with her husband and three children. Through social networks, the model has become a influencer on married life and love relationships . He recommends several books to his followers to put his advice into practice.

Cati Caballero, model of Habacilar. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Habacilar: how was Raúl Romero and Roger del Águila’s “El baile del chivito” created?

Melissa loza

Melissa Loza is the Habacilar model who has worked the longest on television shows. She is a reality girl since she entered This is War. Until a few days ago, it was part of the finale of the 2021 season, which aired on América TV.

The popular ‘Diosa’ has starred in media scandals such as her relationship with Guty Carrera and the fight she had with her sister Tepha Loza.

Melissa Loza, Habacilar’s model. Photo: Instagram

Tracy Freundt and Thalía Estabridis meet again for a new project

Models Tracy Freundt and Thaís Estabridis were part of the cast remembered America television program, who met a few days ago to star in a photo shoot. In the video you can see that both are working together for a new project that they have not confirmed what it is about, after the reunion it generated various emotions among their followers and suspicions about a possible edition of Habacilar increased.

‘The Mummy’: what happened to the remembered character that appeared among the Habacilar audience?

The beloved character stole more than one laugh from many of the viewers of the América TV reality show, as he amused adults and children with his unique occurrences. After several years of ending its transmission, the ex-host of Habacilar Raúl Romero met again with ‘La Mummy’ at an event in 2019 and they took the opportunity to take a snapshot.

Raúl Romero posted this postcard on his social networks and had a controversial reaction from reality fans in response.

Now, the popular character is dedicated to event production and is a DJ. He has also appeared in programs such as: Combate, Verano Extremo and La noche es mía.