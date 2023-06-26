Without a doubt, the singers hanna nicole and Ashley GraceIn addition to having an incredible sisterly relationship, they are the best friendsand that has been evidenced on many occasions, as happened on June 25, when the eldest had a birthday and her sister decided to give her a very peculiar gift.

to celebrate the Hanna’s 38th birthdayhis younger sister Ashley decided to put together some of her most embarrassing photographs to make a compilation that has already become a tradition between the two, since they are exposed to the public without caring what they say, celebrating another year of life.

Through the official Instagram of ha*ashAshley exposed in front of all the most embarrassing moments of her sister Hanna, in photographs where she is seen just getting up, without makeup, in some of her worst moments and even in the bathroom, unleashing all kinds of reactions from her followers.

“Happy birthday to the best sister in the world. I hope these photos make you smile on your special day,” Ashley shared with laughter, achieving the best reactions, not only from her fans, but also from some celebrities like Carlos Rivera, Paty Cantu and Sofia Aragon.

Ha*Ash: Ashley exposes Hanna’s most embarrassing moments as a birthday present

Hanna Nicole Pérez was born on June 25, 1985 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States. She is an American nationalized Mexican singer, songwriter and producer, member of the famous musical duo Ha * Ash, where she and her sister have made some of the most important pop hits in Mexico.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp