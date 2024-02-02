The past few seasons have not exactly been successful for Gene Haas's F1 team. The appointment of Nico Hülkenberg could do little to change that. So something had to change drastically and that happened: Haas kicked Steiner out and is now taking a different path with team leader Ayao Komatsu. With this Haas VF24 they are going to start the upward trend. Maybe.

Haas is one of the few teams where you do not know prior to the presentation whether it will be red, black or dark blue. In recent years, the American F1 team has opted for a combination of black and white, but we have also seen a mostly white car before that. And what about the beautiful JSP color scheme. Um, Rich Energy livery.

This year, Haas again opts for a black and white car with red accents, although now the dark tint predominates. Although we had hoped for a completely new color scheme, the 2024 Haas is not a bad idea. Let's hope that the Mercedes and Aston Martin cars don't turn out this dark again.

Haas will try it with the same drivers

Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will also drive for Haas in 2024. Hülkenberg was clearly the stronger of the two last year. The German driver finished sixteenth in the championship with nine points, Magnussen only scored three and finished nineteenth. That should improve in 2024 with this F1 car, the Haas VF24.