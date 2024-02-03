Perhaps Haas's VF-24 is also the slowest car of the year.

Traditionally, it is Haas that kicks off with the new car for the coming Formula 1 season. It is hoped for the American team that they have managed to make some progress with the new car. You can safely describe 2023 as a dramatic year. Even the ever-beloved Günther Steiner had to leave the field.

At first glance, the car doesn't seem much different compared to last year. Immediately drawing firm conclusions from this is not smart. This mainly concerns the livery presentation. Only during the first public tests, where the car can really be seen clearly, can you determine whether any necessary changes are noticeable.

Haas VF-24

In these digital presentations, Formula 1 teams want to keep their changes under wraps. That is why the cars often hardly seem different compared to last year's car. For Haas, it is hoped that the car is indeed different. They have to find speed to connect with the rest of the field again.

The good news is that Haas has at least managed to find enough sponsors to fill the car. It is another typical livery for the brand. Consisting of the colors red, black and white.

If you're in the mood for hyperactive images on this Saturday morning, and you are, then you should definitely watch the attached video. The presentation of the new Haas VF-24 is accompanied by a cool installation. If the car is as fast as the assembly, everything will be fine this year!

Haas is the first Formula 1 team to present the car. The other teams will follow the rest of this month. You still have to be patient for Red Bull Racing. The new car of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be released on February 15.

This article Haas VF-24, the first F1 car of 2024 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Haas #VF24 #car