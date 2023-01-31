The first F1 car for 2023 has been announced. This is the Haas VF-23. Alfa Romeo already showed an F1 car today, but the team will not race with it. The Haas F1 car for 2023 should make Günther Steiner’s team members look like rock stars again, rather than a couple, er, fill it in.

Haas has been active in F1 since 2016. With the exception of a peak in 2016 (when they finished fifth), Haas did not get further than eighth place. In 2021, the team even finished last. The best result in a race comes from 2018, when Romain Grosjean drove his F1 car to fourth place at the Austrian GP. Last year there was another highlight; the first pole position.

What stands out about the Haas VF-23?

Unfortunately, the team’s new main sponsor is not an unintentional parody of Red Bull, but a Tikkie rival named MoneyGram. Like Haas, MoneyGram has embraced the colors red and white and that is reflected in the livery of Haas’ F1 car for 2023. That doesn’t mean it looks the same as last year. Haas goes back to the dominant black color of the early years. And that suits the VF-23 only too well.

Haas drivers in 2023

Haas will go back to the old driver strategy in 2023. No longer two rookies, but two fairly experienced riders, just like before. After a try with debutants Schumacher and Mazepin in 2021, the old strategy now returns in the form of Magnussen and Hülkenberg. They are now 30 and 35 years old respectively. In terms of age, Haas also goes for an “old” strategy.

What place did Haas finish in 2022?

Last year should have been the season for Haas. In 2021 there were hardly any upgrades for the car in order to put all focus on the car of 2022. This resulted in a strong start to the season in which Kevin Magnussen finished fifth in Bahrain. Towards the end of the season, the American team was able to bounce back when Magnussen took pole for the sprint race in Brazil.

Schumacher scored a sixth place in Austria and those are the highlights of Haas in 2022. An eighth place in the constructors turned out to be the maximum achievable. In 2023, the VF-23 in the hands of Magnussen and Hülkenberg should score better. As in previous years, Haas uses Ferrari’s engine. By the way, you can see the Ferrari car on Valentine’s Day.