This afternoon Haas revealed to the entire Formula 1 world the new livery of the single-seater that will take to the track in the 2023 season. The US team has therefore kicked off the long chain of presentations that will alternate over the next two weeks. However, the team directed by Gunther Steiner has not yet revealed what will be the real forms of the new one VF-23. The livery, on which the new logo stands out title sponsor MoneyGram, in fact, was represented on a generic show-car.

In the official press release released together with the presentation of the new color of the car that will be driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, however, the team revealed when the new born of the Kannapolis team will finally taste the asphalt. The first official release of the VF-23 is scheduled for the next February 11 on the English track of Silverstone. That Saturday will be there shakedown of the car which will then take off to reach Sakhir, in Bahrain. The three days of official pre-season testing will take place there from 23 to 25 February. Also in the same location, on March 5, the first GP of the new season will start.