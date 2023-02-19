The Italian-American team had an excellent start to the championship in 2022, only to then slowly lose competitiveness also due to a meager development programme. Precisely the early term of the development of the VF-22 has however made it possible to devote more attention to the 2023 project. The new single-seater, born under the technical direction of Simone Resta, was born lighter than its progenitoras well as with greater aerodynamic efficiency after long-distance performance had been a critical issue last season.

This was revealed by Resta himself during the interview given to FormulaPassion: “We worked a lot on weight and we tried to react to the regulatory change that was imposed by the federation on all teams to contain porpoising, which cost everyone a lot. We have tried to recover this development and to do everything possible to have a higher load level than that of 2022. In addition to recovering the effect of this regulatory change, we have also tried to develop low-drag, therefore high-efficiency solutions for tracks that require it. But that’s a little more independent. We presented ourselves with a new wing, but we are also doing other things to try to improve on this”.

The team’s technical director explains how traditionally the greatest contribution to lightening comes from the frame, which in the case of Haas is developed in collaboration with Dallara: “We mainly work on the frame areas. The monocoque is one of them, being the heaviest piece in the car. But there are many other things: all the components that we have redone for the new car have benefited from a lot of attention and greater optimisation”.

Like its competitors, the foundations of the VF-23 were laid in the spring of last year. However, Haas has fully diverted resources to the new project as early as the summer months: “At first we started with both projects, but before the summer break we stopped the development of the 2022 car”. Unlike the last championship, the 2023 car will benefit from more frequent updates during the season, thanks to the new economic resources found by the team: “As Gunther stated, we approached the exercise differently for 2023, also due to the higher availability. We have prepared a more substantial development program for the current season, with higher investments for 2023″concludes Resta.