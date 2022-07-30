With the Hungarian update package, even the last single-seater on the grid still unmodified is decisively embarking on its aerodynamic development path. Kevin Magnussen’s VF-22 is in fact the protagonist in Budapest with a substantial evolutionary step of the bodywork and the bottom, targeting the sixth place in the World Championship currently held by Alfa Romeo. Furthermore, with the updates introduced in the Hungarian land, Haas is even closer in design philosophy to the one that has distinguished Ferrari since the beginning of the year, benefiting the reputation of an alternative concept in a context in which a large part of the grid is conforming to the Red Bull school solutions.

The Italian-American team played in the first half of the championship with a car largely intact compared to the inaugural race in Bahrain. Nonetheless, the VF-22 continued to express a level of competitiveness of absolute respect, alternating defensive races with others disputed as a protagonist of the center-group, although already late in the season and with the competitor’s cars by now deeply updated. Haas has thus set itself as the best example of how much potential can be extracted from the new generation of single-seaters simply by working on the set-up, exploiting the skills developed through the data collected on the track and calibrating the suspension mechanics to research the expected aerodynamic behavior. Adjusting the heights from the ground and the stiffness of the spring-shock absorber groups influences the running stabilization of the aerodynamic platform including chassis, bottom and external appendages, with the possibility of optimizing the generation of load from the underbody. On this front the team has capitalized on the experience of the two-year period 2020-2021spent maximizing the potential of a car last on the grid and perpetually lacking in novelty.

Despite the promising prospects, the work on the set-up alone is not enough to keep up with a competition that develops and progresses rapidly. In Budapest, therefore, substantial innovations arrive on the car, designed to work in synergy with each other within an organic evolutionary package resulting from a design with an overall vision. The most significant changes in terms of performance are concentrated in the underbody, the central area in the generation of most of the overall downforce of modern Formula 1. The fund has been updated in the trend of the Venturi channels and in the diffuser, changes that constitute the beating heart of the Hungarian updates for which the entire package has been studied. To adapt the lower aerodynamic structure to the new philosophy of the bottom, for example, the inlet grille of the Venturi channels as well as the lateral edge have also been modified, with which to induce the generation of vortices useful for isolating the low pressure area of ​​the underbody from the external environment.

The most striking innovations are located in the upper part of the single-seater, where the bodywork has been remodeled precisely to allow the lower aerodynamics to work at maximum efficiency. The recess in the sides has been accentuated, using the external “shoulder” to shield the car body from harmful turbulence coming from the front. The new bellies aim to optimize the flow trend in the rear, so as to convey a greater air flow and more energy to the environment behind the car, aiming to accentuate the extraction of the diffuser and the load released from the bottom. To this end, the sidepods remain high up to the rear, directing the flows adhering to the surfaces towards the top of the area surrounding the gearbox and the rear suspension.

In this way, Haas embraces the typical Ferrari sidewall philosophy even more, a choice that is not surprising. In fact, even more than focusing on individual surfaces, it is appropriate to go back to the thought behind each concept and the way in which it works. Ferrari conceived the F1-75 with an appropriate rear suspension layout, with the pull-rod shaft pivoting into the frame at the bottom, a configuration designed to best condition the flows coming from the sides. For the Kannapolis team it was therefore natural to follow the path traced by Maranello, sharing the same suspension mechanics with the Cavallino. Contrary to what has been done by Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren, therefore, Haas has not converted to the typical philosophy of AlphaTauri, Alpine and Red Bull, whose sides decline downwards, conveying the flows in the lower part to the rear. Also in this case, the fact that Red Bull adopts a push-rod suspension scheme whose strut engages in the upper part of the gearbox, freeing up space at the bottom for the channeling of the flows coming from the sidepods, further testifies to the close link between suspension and sides.

Precisely because of this interdependence, the evolutionary package in the Haas house includes a different fairing of the external arms of the rear suspension, to refine the new aerodynamic structure of the rear axle. In parallel, the wheel groups present new aerodynamic appendages, thus crowning the aerodynamic restructuring of the rear environment. To complete the Budapest package, there is also the different position of the cooling grids on the hood.

For Haas it was essential to introduce the news before the summer break, so that he could take advantage of the weeks of work granted during the break to analyze the behavior of the new package and understand how to exploit its maximum potential. For the American team, therefore, a second half of the season is expected along the lines of the first, working on set-ups to maximize aerodynamic performance. After years of trouble, it is however positive to see how the team led by Gunther Steiner is back active on the development frontwhose goodness will be sanctioned solely by the track.