One of the best known technical elements of this season is undoubtedly related to reliability problems of Ferrari engines, several times responsible for the retirements of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc during the championship. Excluding the single Scuderia di Maranello, the customer teams of the Red they have not been exempt from these obstacles, with the same difficulties that have plagued both Alfa Romeo and Haas. Speaking of the latter, the two GPs of France and Hungary (immediately scheduled for this weekend) presented, and will present, another headache.

After the Austrian GP, ​​both Kevin Magnussen that Mick Schumacher had in fact used all three power units available, which would have required the use of fourth unit in subsequent appointments on the calendar. The first choice on the replacement of the engine between the two drivers fell on the Dane, who reached the time limit of the power unit then replaced in France, with an attached penalty discounted with the start from the last row on the starting grid.

In doing so, Schumacher was therefore selected as the second driver for the power unit change, but not for the Hungarian GP. The team principal Günther Steinerin fact, it has decided to postpone the replacement to Belgian GP – scheduled for the end of August – taking all the risks involved; a strategic move dictated by the fact that a hypothetical departure from the back of the grid at the Hungaroring would have completely compromised the German’s race, thanks to the enormous difficulties in bringing about overtaking on the Hungarian track. As a result, Schumacher will sprint behind everyone officially in Spa-Francorchamps.

However, there is another risk that will arise in Hungary, this time related to first package of updateswhich will be implemented on the Haas of Magnussen: this weekend, in fact, the US manufacturer will have a new underbodywhich the team will have to renounce in the event that an out of program should occur, as confirmed by Steiner himself: “If you have an accident in qualifying and you don’t have spare parts, you have to go back to the old specifications. This means starting from the pit lane ”. Schumacher, who won his first career race in F2 in 2019 in Budapest, will therefore not have the technical innovations and not even a new engine at the Hungaroring.