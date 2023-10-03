Short ranking

Formula 1 is ready to face the second away match in its history Qatar, where the only precedent dates back to the 2021 season. The weekend that will take place on the Losail circuit will also include the Sprint race on Saturday, one more opportunity for the teams to try to move up the championship standings. Those who are desperate for championship points are there Haas, currently eighth in the Constructors’ ranking, nine points behind Williams and with a margin of just two points over Alfa Romeo.

The American team experienced a pretty tough weekend in Japan, but he has the hope of raising his head again and trying to return to top-10 placings soon. The last one dates back to the Singapore race, in which Kevin Magnussen managed to finish the race in tenth place. “The difficulties of the VF-23? It’s very simple: we have to look forward and know what we are doing as a team – declared the team principal Gunther Steiner – we are working hard to get out of this situation and this is what motivates me every day of the week. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t know that we are working hard and that we are improving to get where we want and need to be.”.

Updates coming soon

In concrete terms, Haas is working on a major update package to be used on the cars of Magnussen and Hulkenberg for this season finale. These upgrades will not be ready already in Qatar, but they will be exploited starting from the home match in Austin. The team’s hope is obviously that this will be an effective move in the attempt to catch up and overtake Williams in the standings and – above all – with a view to what will be the starting point for the 2024 single-seater.

“The program is in line with what were the plans – Steiner commented on her – Therefore [per Austin] everything should be ready. All team members did a good job of planning: the purchasing department worked day and night to order everything on time, the design department worked and provided the drawings to the purchasing department. The whole company worked as it should. We don’t know how good the update will be, we expect something good, but the best thing is that we’re going in the direction we want to go for next year. We will learn a lot from this vintage for next season”.