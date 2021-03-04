Formula 1 will regain the Schumacher name this season, when Michael’s son Mick makes his debut in the Bahrain Grand Prix, a few days after his 22nd birthday. Faced with this challenge, in the framework of the presentation of the new car that Haas prepared, the German driver was excited.

“I am very happy to carry this surname and also proud to carry it in Formula 1. I am going to leave my skin and I want to give everything I can, “he said through social networks, where Haas revealed the new colors of his car.

The American team left the gray of its chassis to adopt a predominant white with red and blue highlights, recalling the Russian flag, since the main sponsor of the team is Uralkali, a Russian mining company co-led by Dimitri Masepin, father of the teammate by Schumacher, Nikita Masepin.

“We are two very hungry drivers (for success), we are going to fight for every detail. We want the team to advance,” said Mick Schumacher, who will wear the number 47 on his car. As he explained previously, he chose it because 4 and 7 are his favorite numbers, and also the sum of all his family’s birthdays gives 47.

The VF-21 will be officially unveiled at the test sessions that will take place at the Bahrain circuit on March 12. “I’m very excited and looking forward to finally getting going,” said the 2020 Formula 2 champion.

Financially cornered after the end of his association with Rich Energy in September 2019, and sportingly finishing 9th (only ahead of Williams) in the team standings, Haas found in Schumacher and Masepin two perfect replacements for Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen: they are young pilots and have investors behind, which is reflected in the new car from the Kannapolis, North Carolina-based team.

Nikita Mazepin, 22, is the son of businessman Dimitri Mazepin, owner of the mineral fertilizer manufacturer Uralchem. It is sponsored by the Russian company Uralkali, specialized in the production and sale of potash, of which his father is a non-executive director, and whose name appears repeatedly on the car.

The other main sponsor is the German telecommunications brand 1 & 1, accompanying the arrival of Mick Schumacher.

Despite that, 2021 looks like a difficult year and that is why the goal is in the next season, when the regulations will change. “We are concentrating our energies on the 2022 car when, we hope, there will be more equality on the grid,” admitted team boss Guenther Steiner, referring to the new regulations that will come into force next year.

With information from DPA and AFP