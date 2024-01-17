by VALERIO BARRETTA

Haas reveals itself with filming days

Among the teams that have yet to announce the launch of the car, or at least the livery, is Haas. The US team usually publishes a rendering digital that reveals the colors of the car and then puts the car on the track in shakedown at the beginning of the season or directly in the tests.

This year should be no exception: Haas will do two filming day, one in Silverstone on 11 February and another in Bahrain on 19 February, 48 hours before the Bahrain tests that will kick off the 2024 season, for a total of 400 km (you can travel up to 200 km per day, measure doubled compared to last year). This doesn't mean they can't emerge rendering of VF-24 before 11 February.

Komatsu's words

“The 2024 car will be a clear step forward. We started changing the concept very late, and with the Austin update we diverted our resources a bit“, the new Haas team principal told the media. “I'm realistic about the car we will have in Bahrain, but not in a bad way. Whatever car we have in Sakhir, whatever problem we see, we will try to understand it and then we will act as a team“.

Komatsu has just been promoted from technical director to the role of team principal after the non-renewal of Günther Steiner, “rejected” by Gene Haas following what he considered poor results. We'll see if the changes to the wall close to the season will have an impact on the performance of the VF-24 on the track, which as a starting point is already the slowest car of the lot as demonstrated by the latest manufacturers' ranking.