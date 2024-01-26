Haas, the first to show up

We have the complete picture of the presentations of the cars for the 2024 season. Only the Haaswho announced how the VF-24 will be unveiled on February 2nd at 3pm Italian time.

The US team published a countdown for an appointment that will most likely only show a rendering digital with the colors of the new livery and not the actual car, a strategy adopted in recent years.

The announcement on the site

This the countdown for next Friday.

However, Haas will be the first team to reveal its livery. Williams and Stake will follow (February 5), then it will be the turn of Alpine (February 7) and Visa Cashapp RB (February 8). The best is condensed from 12 to 15 February: starting with Aston Martin, then Ferrari (13 February), followed by Mercedes and McLaren (14 February), finishing with Red Bull (15 February). If the US team follows the strategy of recent years, it should present the VF-24 in the Silverstone shakedown on February 11th.