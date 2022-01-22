Günther Steiner has always tried to reiterate the concept ‘One step back to take two forward‘. Haas did this with conscience, courage and clear ambition: what sense would it have had to spend another season without being able to focus 100% on 2022, the year of the real revolution? It might as well have immediately abandoned 2021 to its fate, making Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin grow with all due calm and reap the benefits this year.

Where can the US team go? Steiner is convinced that midfield is a realistic goal, even considering the budget cap of $ 140 million imposed on teams for this season: “It is a completely new era, technically and also commercially. For the first time, the spending ceiling should have an impact: of course, it was also there last year, but the hierarchies were also conditioned by the past. This is the first car really designed with a budget cap, so I guess we’ll all be closer“, The South Tyrolean told Dieter Rencken for RacingNews365. “As much as Mercedes does not like to hear these words, we hope not to have a single team domination for a long time, the sport will benefit.“.

“Without the budget cap, we finished fifth in 2018. Why shouldn’t we go back to that position? In addition, we have always worked on a budget, in the past we certainly did not spend more than this year’s roof. I think the grid will be more competitive, but we finished fifth in 2018 and eighth in season one: we can return to those positions“Concluded Steiner.