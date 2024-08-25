The particular legal issue that has seen Haas as the protagonist – against its former main sponsor Uralkali – during these days of permanence in Zandvoort for the Dutch GP could reach a resolution tomorrow. The Russian petrochemical giant is waiting for the payment by the American team of approximately 13 million dollars that a Swiss arbitration court has ordered the team to return after the termination of the sponsorship agreement that bound the two parties until March 2022, shortly after the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

On Thursday evening, bailiffs went to the paddock to make an inventory of the assets of the star-spangled team, which was ordered not to leave Holland until Uralkali actually received the payment due. So this evening, after the Zandvoort race, the Haas trucks will not leave the orange track to get going in view of the Italian Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend in Monza

Haas would have made the payment to Uralkali on Friday, but since the banks are closed over the weekend, it will be possible to verify the actual receipt of the money only on Monday morning. The team led by Ayao Komatsu is therefore preparing all the material for the departure but will only be able to actually move their trucks on Monday morning, when the Uralkali company will have actually received the money due.