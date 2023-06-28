Haas, the Canadian Regret

From the illusion of surprising 2nd place on the starting grid, then canceled due to a penalty, to a race that ended with both drivers outside the points zone: the last round of the season for the Haas in Canada, with the US team now preparing to contest the Austrian Grand Prix with the clear objective of forgetting Montreal, as well as with the desire to regain seventh place in the constructors’ standings after being overtaken by Alfa Romeo.

Hülkenberg and the differences with the Baku Sprint

Will try again with the determination of Nico Hulkenbergabsolute protagonist of the last qualifying sessions with the conquest of the front row before the Race Direction punished him with three penalty positions for a impeding. For the German, as well as for all the other participating pilots, there will also be the double opportunity represented by the Sprintwho will return for the first time after the GP in Azerbaijan: “The weekend in Baku had been very intense, and it’s much more significant since the first free practice session – has explained – The Red Bull Ring is a very different circuit to Baku because it’s a permanent track and has a short lap, so there’s a big difference. However, the approach is the same as always: we will be professional and try to achieve something. There is a lot of nature and the circuit itself is built in the mountains. There is great scenery, a scenic road leading to the circuit, and it is very green. It’s one of the shortest, if not the shortest tracks we frequent, at just over a minute a lap, but it is a technical and demanding track, so that doesn’t mean it’s an easy circuit. The lap times are shorter, so the field of competition is historically very small, e even the smallest of margins will make a big differenceso it’s important to maximize your sessions and get everything you can.”

The pressure of the new format

Looking for redemption too Kevin Magnussenprotagonist of a contact with Nyck de Vries in Canada that compromised any chance of a comeback up to the points zone: “I can’t wait to participate in another Sprint race – he added – more things happen on the weekend e the pressure is felt immediately after the first tests. She really knows how to put on a show and fight for what matters. Even in FP1 there is greater pressure because they are the only tests you do, so you have to find your rhythm and hit the targets immediately and quickly to maximize the pace for qualifying. It will be a more concentrated and faster weekend, and I like it a lot. I don’t know why we’ve been strong here in the years I’ve been with Haas, but it’s a fun circuit. Sometimes there are circuits where you tend to go well and we hope to keep that trend. I always enjoy the European season, the circuits are ones that all the riders know very well and it’s a familiar environment. There is a special atmosphere around the European races, so I will enjoy it and try to make the most of it”.

Working to put an end to the problems in the race

The Team Principal also thought about releasing a comment before the Austrian GP Günther Steinerwho underlined what is the biggest problem encountered by Haas in this first part of the season: “We are working very hard to try and understand the reason for this discrepancy between being very fast in qualifying and not being so good in the race. We have some clues and surely this will have an impact on the design of the VF-24. Obviously next year we will have to eliminate this feature from the car. I have to admit that I am very satisfied with both Kevin and Nico, which are an integral part of trying to solve the problem and finding the solution, how to approach the solution in the short term and the long term, and both are very positive. We have a lot to do to try and fix our issues with race pace, so we have some ideas. As we have two races this weekend, we have double the time to try and do different things. Of course, we always try to get the best possible result, but also try to compromise the best possible result to really understand what happens to our car on race day.”