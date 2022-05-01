Few would have bet on a rebirth of the Haas on the occasion of the 2022 season, even more so after a 2021 consisting of a total absence of points won in the constructors’ standings: instead, thanks also to a development work on the VF-22 started before any other competitor, the US car surprised everyone with three out of four races closed in the top ten, and in all cases with Kevin Magnussen, back in F1 after a year away.

Results that have therefore restored confidence and motivation to the team founded by Gene Haas, as well as to its team principal Günther Steiner. For the latter, however, the watchwords are ‘calm’ and ‘constancy’, even more so on the delicate theme of updates for the current championship. For the Bolzano manager, the goal is to apply new components that can contribute to significant improvements, rather than small progress on the competition: “Before evaluating the steps we want to take, I want to evaluate where we are – explained the 57-year-old from Merano in a statement reported by motorsportweek.com – I am in no hurry to make the car magical, or the like. I just want to make sure that when we make the necessary developments, you can see a real difference. Otherwise he makes fun of us, saying that ‘next time the car will perform better because we will bring a new flap here and a new flap there ‘. We are working to put together the packages with the related simulations. Once the numbers return, we will go into production: simple “.

In conclusion, Steiner also responded to requests on the timing to make the various components to be applied to the car: “It depends on which sides they are – he added – if it were a rear wing, for example, it would take longer than a brake duct. It cannot be predicted, but on average it takes between four and six weeks for an update “. Waiting for the team’s next home race in Miami, Haas is currently eighth in the constructors’ standings, with 15 points total and one length behind AlphaTauri.