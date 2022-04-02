The theme of developments and updates on single-seaters in modern F1 it is considered one of the most delicate and important by the teams, even more so when there are regulations such as the budget cap that impose a certain spending limit. There Haasauthor of a crackling start to the season, will follow in this sense a philosophy already underlined by Ferrari on this topic: that of to contain the number of updates and to understand, even before implementing a possible move, what are the real performance of the car.

On top of that, the Haas team principal, Günther Steinerbelieves that the same updates are often overrated in the Circus, as admitted in a statement by the Bolzano manager reported by racingnews365.com: “People like to bring updates – he stressed – but if you do it for one, two or three details, it is not entirely decisive. The component may look different, but what does it actually do? This is important to me. If you ask an aerodynamicist, it would bring every GP a million dollars worth of upgrades for every detail. This has to be managed under the budget limit more than anything else. Of course, I’m not saying that no one wears the good ones, but I think they are a little overrated at times. As I said, I want to be voluntarily cautious this year, and not because we don’t have any money – he added – I want to put the package together so that I can measure it correctly, to make progress and not drastically change the balance of the machine. We learned this in 2019 when we kept bringing updates and found ourselves at the last race with the first race package. Usually, I make a mistake once and then try not to repeat that mistake again. Let’s focus on the car, understand it and then get the best out of what we have ”.