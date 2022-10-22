One of the last places to be assigned in Formula 1 for the 2023 season is the second seat of the Haas. The American team has confirmed the permanence of veteran Kevin Magnussen also for next season, while there is uncertainty about who will be joined by the Dane. In the last few days, the names in the shortlist have actually increased instead of shrinking. Now to what seemed to have become an all-German derby in between Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg were also joined by Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman. This continuous swirl of names certainly does not help the # 47, who remained in the balance throughout the season – despite a significant increase in performance in recent races – due to the many mistakes he made that cost a lot in repairs to the Kannapolis team.

Help to Schumacher isn’t even coming since new title sponsor of Haas, made official just over the weekend in Austin. The Texas money transfer company Moneygram, in fact, he made it clear that he has nothing against the German, but that he is not even interested in taking his defense with team principal Gunther Steiner. The idea therefore is to leave the decision in the hands of the team boss and owner Gene Haas, who in recent weeks had not failed to reserve some jabs for their young talent.

TOlex Holmeschief executive of the new title sponsor of the US team, has vowed to stay out of the team’s decisions regarding the retention or replacement of Schumacher for 2023. “We just want to be presented appropriately – explained Holmes – I met Mick Schumacher and saw a fully motivated young man who made a big impression on me. But it’s Gunther who ultimately determines who gets in the car“.