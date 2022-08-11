The market-drivers for the 2023 season it underwent a decisive acceleration immediately after the Hungarian GP, ​​with the domino effect caused by the transfer of Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin and the sensational breakup between Oscar Piastri and Alpine. Such a confusing and unexpected situation ended up affecting, directly or indirectly, more than a few drivers. Among these also Mick Schumacher, who was among the candidates to fill the seat vacated by Sebastian Vettel. However, the sponsorship of the four-time world champion with his friend and compatriot was not enough to beat the competition of a veteran like Alonso. At the moment the young German, F2 champion in 2020, is not even sure of keeping his place in Haas.

The team principal of the American team, Gunther Steiner, has made it clear that he has no intention of defining who will join Kevin Magnussen next year within the team during the summer break. The decision, as has been repeated several times by the Haas boss, will be taken from the end of August onwards, when the championship resumes, and probably defined around mid-September, immediately after the Italian GP. Schumacher therefore, after a first part of the season that started badly but continued with good performances, will have to earn the renewal in the three European races who will reopen the championship when they return from holidays: Spa, Zandvoort and Monza. Just Steiner, interviewed by the site RacingNews365, confirmed that he had no recent contact with the German.

“I don’t know what Mick did and we haven’t talked about a seat for next year with Mick – confessed Steiner – he didn’t talk to us and we didn’t talk to him. We want to see what happens. The Aston Martin affair happened very quickly and no one had time to think about it. It was said that he [Schumacher] he could have replaced Vettel, but that quickly vanished. We didn’t look at what others were doing “concluded the 57-year-old manager of Merano.