The decision of the Race Direction regarding the behavior of the two Haas drivers, Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen during qualifying for the Spanish GP was not shortly delayed. The two standard bearers of the American team, both entering Q3 – the first time of a similar result for the team headed by Gunther Steiner since the 2019 season – had in fact been called up ‘as a couple’ by the commissioners. Their alleged fault? Driving too slowly in qualifying on non-timed laps, exceeding the minimum time limit set at the beginning of the weekend by the Race Direction to cover the distance between the Safety Car 1 line and the Safety Car 2 line.

In the end, the team based in Kannapolis can rejoice. In fact, Magnussen and Schumacher will retain the eighth and tenth positions collected today on the grid tomorrow. Paradoxically, however, both were found guilty by the FIA. The sanction, however, was extremely light: a ‘warning’, that is, a simple warning. The reason for such an unusual assessment is to be found in the reasons given by the Stewards accompanying the decision. In fact, the FIA ​​pointed out that well “