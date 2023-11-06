American crossbreeds

In less than two weeks, Formula 1 will finally fly to Las Vegas, for the most anticipated race of the year, which has been filled with enormous expectations by the Formula 1 leaders themselves for the past 12 months. Almost like a retaliation however, these days the Circus is experiencing one of the most complicated moments from an image point of view of the last period. In fact, the Haas team has presented its right of review regarding the outcome of the United States Grand Prix played in Austin on October 22nd. If Gunther Steiner’s team were to win its legal battle, F1 could appear in Nevada having to explain to American fans the reason for the distortion of the results of a race from a month earlier.

Today the FIA ​​has published a series of official documents in which the formal steps that the entire American team and also the other teams now await. Haas’s protest is all about an alleged failure to respect track limits in turn 6. If a lack of correct evaluations were to be ascertained during the race, the entire finishing order would have to be rewritten, with serious repercussions especially for the teams fighting in the second half of the grid. LThe hearing has been set for Wednesday 8 Novemberat 3pm Italian time, 2pm in the UK.

First part of the hearing on Wednesday

The federation has communicated that, in addition to Haas itself, they will be three other teams were mainly involved and who are therefore called to a video conference: Red Bull, Aston Martin And Williams. However, the FIA ​​also specified that “any other ‘interested party’ may request permission to appear from the Stewards”. The hearing will take place in two parts. The first part will see the commissioners listening to the evidence for determine if there is a “significant and relevant new element that was not available to the party requesting review at the time of the decision in question”.

In the event that it is actually established that, pursuant to article 14.3 of the International Sporting Code, this element exists, a second part of the hearing will then be convened at a later time. A situation of uncertainty which, as we approach Las Vegas, is certainly not good for the paddock and for F1 as a whole, as well as – obviously – for the parties involved.