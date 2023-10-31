A nightmare weekend for Haas

The crisis is definitely open. There Haas in Austin, Texas, a package of updates debuted which, for now, has not helped to resolve a situation that was worrying and dramatic from a sporting point of view. The American team, in fact, is last in the Constructors’ standings, four points behind the AlphaTauri-Alfa Romeo duo.

The Red Bull junior team seems to have such an inertia at the moment that it can finish without too many difficulties in eighth position ahead of Alfa Romeo which is already ninth since seventh place for Daniel Ricciardo it is a better placing than those obtained so far by Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou. Haas, however, does not appear to be in possession of the weapons or speed capable of allowing it to aim for the top-10.

Nico Hulkenberg he even declared that in Mexico perhaps the non-updated car would have performed better in the various low-speed corners that characterize the track named after the Rodriguez brothers. On the horizon is the Brazilian Grand Prix, which evokes sweet memories for both Kevin Magnussen and the German, both capable of scoring a pole position at Interlagos.

The weekend in Mexico also left a legacy of doubts about the mechanical failure that knocked out Kevin Magnussen (a simple blow to the hands for the Dane, who will regularly be inside the cockpit in Brazil). The Haas team principal Gunther Steiner declared that the ‘culprit’ has already been found: “The high temperatures reached by the brakes led to the failure of the left rear suspension – said Steiner as reported by the newspaper Autosport – in Mexico it wasn’t easy to manage the temperatures and we had to do it better. Hulkenberg had no problems, while Kevin, while defending himself, reached temperatures that were too high.”. The impact with the barriers was violent, but Steiner is not worried about spare parts: “We have enough spare parts even for the updated version of the car to complete the season.”