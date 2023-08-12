Hülkenberg, protagonist of mid-2023 (especially on Saturdays)

The first half of the season marked Haas’ choice to replace Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg actually paid. The experience provided by the class of 1987 allowed the US team to go into the break ahead of Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri in the constructors’ standings: with six entries in Q3 in 12 qualifying sessions and nine points in the World Championship (out of the team’s 11 total), the German proved to be still a reliable driverfast in qualifying but then suffers in the race, also due to the shortcomings of the VF-23 on the pace.

The #27’s contract with Haas expires at the end of the year. Gunther Steiner he has shown himself optimistic about his renewal and that of Kevin Magnussen, but at least on the Hülkenberg front everything is still open. In fact, the German could take advantage of this good first half of the year to get sponsored by other potentially better teams. Ralph Schumacherwho had certainly not welcomed the return of his compatriot to F1 at the expense of his nephew, now believes that the 35-year-old should look around.

Schumacher’s words

“Any other cockpit would be better for Hülkenberg. As for his future, it can be debated how many options are open to him. But probably any scenario would be better than the Haas“, these are the words of Schumacher a Sky Deutschland.

“From the outside, one gets the impression that there is more potential in other teams. At the Williamsfor example, a lot of money is being invested and there has been progress lately, but also in Alpha Tauri. At Haas, on the other hand, one gets the impression that things are at a standstill“, he continued. “Finding a new cabin for Nico is not easy. He has a reputation as the perfect driver for qualifying but fails to deliver on his potential in the race, so he’s really going to want to have a good car. I think right now he’s in a bit of a bind that he doesn’t have the opportunity to demonstrate the potential. However, I think he’s doing a great job“.