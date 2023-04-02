A disputed order of arrival

Surely the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be remembered for the three interruptions given by the red flag. Spectators of the Melbourne race who crowded the stands of the racetrack thus witnessed three starts and a finale that would be an understatement to define as chaotic.

The riders were in fact sent back to the track for two laps, following the standing start, and there were many contacts that took place in the fights with the knife between the teeth. There was a contact between Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), which cost the Ferrari driver a five-second penalty and then an accident between the two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, ending with a contact in the rear between Nyck De Vries (Alpha Tauri) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

The chaos generated by the last restart thus prompted the Commissioners to suspend the GP again with the red flag and to restart the race with a final lap behind the Safety Car. The order in which the drivers lined up behind the safety car however, it generated numerous doubts, given that the one with which the cars had lined up on the grid was chosen. Haas in particular went so far as to file an official protestgiven that after the accidents she found herself with Nico Hulkenberg 4th and then instead had to settle for 7th place according to the decision taken by the Race Direction.

Haas protest rejected

The Commissioners thus analyzed the situation, reaching a conclusion several hours after the end of the race. In the document released by the Federation, Haas argued that it would have been possible to take the one established by the SC2 line at the pit exit as the last valid classificationwhere the pilots passed before the red flag was displayed. The FIA ​​instead considered how “most recent trusted point” the starting grid and therefore chose to reject the protest of the American team directed by Gunther Steiner.

No penalty for Gasly

The Commissioners then also analysed the contact between the two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. No penalty was attributed to Gasly, as contact between teammates has been settled “a first lap race incident”, after listening to the driver, a team representative and consulting GPS, video and cameracar. Both drivers agreed on the dynamics of the accident and the FIA ​​decided not to take further action.