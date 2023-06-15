Haas, space for Fittipaldi in the Pirelli tests

Debut on VF-23 for Pietro Fittipaldi. The Brazilian will drive this year’s Haas at the Silverstone circuit on Wednesday 12 July for testing Pirelli. The team itself made it official.

At the wheel there will also be the starting drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, who however will share the day of Tuesday 11: the German will run in the morning, the Danish in the afternoon. Fittipaldi will go all Wednesday, a further sign of confidence in the reserve driver by the team that made him race debut in Formula 1 in 2020, when he replaced the convalescent Romain Grosjean after the terrible accident in Bahrain.

🚨 I will be driving the VF-23 for @HaasF1Team at Silverstone on July 12th! It will be amazing to drive an F1 car for the first time at Silverstone 🤩 thank you for the opportunity! 🇧🇷 Vou pilot the VF-23 from Haas F1 in Silverstone in Julho! Muito obrigado pela oportunidade! #f1 pic.twitter.com/Fpr74fYrX9 — Pietro Fittipaldi (@PiFitti) June 15, 2023

Steiner’s words

“There aren’t many reserve pilots who have Pietro’s experience, his feedback on VF-23 will prove invaluable to us“said team principal Günther Steiner. “Pietro has always had an impressive work ethic – his passion to learn and support the team in their goals has been the key to his continuation with us. His busy schedule (Fittipaldi is also involved in IMSA and Endurance, ed) it does nothing but benefit us. Giving him space means that he is once again ready for any eventuality“.

Fittipaldi’s words

The nephew of two-time world champion Emerson previously tested the VF-18 and VF-19, while in 2022 he competed in pre-season and post-season testing, as well as taking part in two practice sessions in City of Mexico and Abu Dhabi. These are his words: “I am very happy to be back behind the wheel of a Haas vehicle. It will be exciting for me because I’ve never driven a Formula 1 car at Silverstone, I believe it is one of the most iconic circuits in the sport. As well as being excited, I’m also focused on doing a great job for the team, trying to learn as much as possible in terms of car development. The Pirelli tire test will be important and I am looking forward to doing a great job for Haas. I want to thank the team for the opportunity to drive VF-23“.