Debut on the track

After the presentation on February 2, in which however only the livery of the new single-seater was essentially revealed, Haas completed the first real 'taste' of the new VF-24 on the track today at Silverstone.

The American single-seater in fact lapped on the historic English track – which recently secured a place on the F1 calendar for the next decade – completing the classic shakedown. The baptism of the asphalt for the 2024 Haas version took place on the occasion of the traditional filming day at the beginning of the year.

Hulkenberg first in the car

The first to bring the Stars and Stripes team's single-seater onto the track – which this year will not see Gunther Steiner in the role of team principal for the first time in the team's history – was the German Nico Hulkenberg. Emmerich's #27 relaunched the images of his entry onto the track on Instagram with an unequivocal: “Back to work”.

As per tradition in these events, the first outing took place with extreme wet tyres. However, the rain fortunately spared the Northamptonshire track, despite high humidity and temperatures of around 6°C.