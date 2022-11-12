A historic day that of the Friday of the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which for the first time Haas and Kevin Magnussen they conquered the first pitch of the starting grid. The British team and the Danish driver were able to be free from errors in a tricky session with changing weather conditions, in which even the most famous rivals fell into various traps. At the end of the time the party exploded in the Haas pits, giving life to scenes of contagious joy, which reached Italy.

The skeleton of the VF22 is in fact entirely Italian, with the chassis made by Dallara in the heart of the Motor Valley. FormulaPassion reached the engineer himself Gian Paolo Dallarawho commented on the result achieved in Brazil: “It was certainly an unexpected pole, but it is a great satisfaction. It is a magical moment for Magnussen, because he obviously feels good on that track. I wouldn’t say he stole the pole, because he did a lap like everyone else. Sometimes the team did not get the strategy perfectly right, but on this occasion the decision to be the first to come out was right. But then Kevin was also very good and as often happens he did a lap without making a mistake. Even in Q1 and Q2 he had done everything welland, it is not a result that came by chance, as he was always determined in each session. In my opinion, the result certainly does not express the ranking of values, especially of the machines, but it was a great satisfaction for everyone, even for him. I am convinced that he will feel very gratified by this result ”.

However, engineer Dallara rejects the interpretation of a fortuitous pole position: “We cannot speak of luck. There was no bad luck, everything went very well, but it was a sought path. Being the first to go out was a choice of the team, to push that lap to the maximum was thanks to the driving of Magnussen, who had already done well in Q2, although not as competitive as the very first ones, to then do that magical lap. Certainly the impossibility for others to improve has gone in his favor, but he didn’t steal anything“. With the pole position conquered in Sao Paulo, Haas can enjoy a moment of visibility with which to build on the foundations laid in the last months in terms of funds and sponsorships: “I have the impression that the future has already been defined and that there were reasonable prospects”Dallara continues. “Certainly the new sponsor and this result add further value. The whole team will be happy with the choices made and will become aware that, if all goes well, there can be exploits and certainly that you can play the championship of the center-group teams. I have the impression that all this will help to have a very good 2023 ”. Finally, when asked about whether the sprint race will follow, the engineer replied without hesitation: “Obviously!“.