Double confirmation

After years of revolutions and continuous line-up changes, this time Haas has chosen to focus on continuity and experience. The American team has in fact formalized in these minutes the confirmation of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the 2024 season. A decision that was foreseen, above all for what concerns the returning German driver, author up to now of a particularly convincing first half of the championship. Hulkenberg has so far collected nine championship points, against only two brought home by Kevin Magnussen, whose good results in 2022 had prompted Haas not to renew Mick Schumacher’s contract.

The value of experience

The two veterans will therefore continue to race for team principal Gunther Steiner next year as well. It was from the two-year period 2019-2020 that Haas did not confirm both of its pilots en bloc from one year to the next. In a team that – after the 2021 parenthesis, also linked to serious economic difficulties – has always focused heavily on experienced riders, it was decided to also reconfirm Kevin Magnussendespite a return that this year has probably appeared below expectations.

The words of Steiner, Magnussen and Hulkenberg

“I think it’s safe to say that this season we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing and, ultimately, there was no reason to try to change this situation – commented the team principal Guenther Steineranalyzing the double contract renewal – Kevin is obviously a very familiar character to us and I’m delighted he’s returning for what will be his seventh season in the Haas colors. On the other side of the garage, Nico slipped into the team without fanfare, proving to be a valuable member of the team. We are very happy to benefit from his experience behind the wheel“.

“My return in 2022 was unexpected Magnussen commented. but full of important moments and although this season so far hasn’t gone as we hopedwe still managed to score points and demonstrate the potential of the package we have”. “It’s nice to have sorted that out early for next season and now be able to focus only on racing and improving performance Hulkenberg said. I am happy to be part of the team and share the passion of Gene and Guenther. I look forward to building on what we have already done together so far and to take this project forward in 2024″.