Deal Done, Announcement Coming Soon

In these days – right on the eve of the Hungarian GP – the drivers’ market should see another piece of the 2025 starting grid fall into place. A month ago we had already indicated how Esteban Ocon set to partner Ollie Bearman at Haas in the next season and now it’s time for theOfficial announcement regarding the French driver.

Further confirmation of these rumours was provided by the journalist of BBC Andrew Benson. The British site explained how Confirmations of Ocon’s imminent move to Haas have come from both the American team and Mercedeswho still manages the Frenchman’s ‘card’.

Youth and experience

Ayao Komatsu will thus succeed in her intent to create a mix of youth and experience within a team that has been the positive surprise of this first half of the season, collecting for the moment an important seventh position in the Constructors’ standings when almost everyone took it for granted that it would be the rear light of the group.

Ocon’s entry into Haas represents the Kevin Magnussen’s renewal hopes endwhich at this point seems to have one foot already out of F1. Its remaining hopes in the Circus are Alpine, Williams and Sauber/Audi, in which would meet his current teammate Nico Hulkenberg again. However, K-Mag is not the favourite for any of these three seats. More likely, his move to WEC or IndyCar in 2025two championships that the Dane has already tasted in the 2021 season, when he was shown the door for the first time by Haas.